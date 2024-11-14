Bears WR Keenan Allen explains what went wrong with Shane Waldron

Now that the dust has started to settle on the news of Shane Waldron's firing, conversations are being had about what went wrong and moving on from the failure the Chicago Bears experienced in their three-game losing streak. With all the weapons the Bears offense from a playmaker perspective, it has been head-scratching to see the unit struggle as much as they did, and now one veteran is speaking on what held them back.

After new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media on Wednesday, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen was asked about what went wrong with Waldron. Just nine games into his first season in Chicago, the team decided to move on from him and name Brown as the third offensive play-caller in as many seasons under Eberflus.

"I would say just probably he was too nice of a guy," Allen said. "I think during OTAs, training camp, he kind of fell into a trap of letting things go, not holding people accountable. Obviously those things lead to a slippery slope."

I asked Keenan Allen why things didn't work with Shane Waldron here at Halas Hall:



"I would say just probably he was too nice of a guy. I think during OTAs, training camp, he kind of fell into a trap of letting things go, not holding people accountable. Obviously those things… — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 13, 2024

Now that Waldron is out of Halas Hall, it is a bit concerning to hear that some of the leaders on the offense recognized an issue early with the team. When the season began as the team struggled out of the gate offensively, there was talk of the players telling Waldron to be tougher on them when coaching them, yet that didn't seem to ever get fixed based off Allen's comments on Wednesday.

Many have questioned the decision by the Bears to hire Waldron over the likes of Kliff Kingsbury and other candidates they brought in this past offseason for interviews, and rightfully so. A failed experiment that only lasted nine games, Waldron seemed doomed from the beginning.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears WR Keenan Allen explains what went wrong with Shane Waldron