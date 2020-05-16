Bears won't make quarterback decision until Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky are competing in person

Chicago Bears fans hoping Nick Foles has already overtaken Mitchell Trubisky as the team’s starting quarterback shouldn’t celebrate just yet. While those players are keeping in touch with head coach Matt Nagy, he’s not going to make any decisions regarding his starting quarterback over teleconferencing.

Nagy, 42, will wait to see those two players in person before starting the evaluation process.

Matt Nagy on the #Bears QB competition between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky: "There’s no competition going on right now over Zoom." It hasn't started yet. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) May 15, 2020

That’s probably the smart thing to do. There’s only so much either player can prove over Zoom. Unless Foles and Trubisky are throwing balls at targets during meetings, Nagy is probably only learning about their ability to understand the playbook. Trubisky would have a leg up there since he’s been in the system longer, but quarantine should give Foles more time than usual to dig into his new playbook. Nagy said Foles has done well in that area.

If anything, Nagy clarifying that he won’t make a quarterback choice over Zoom gives you a sense of how Chicago handles the Bears getting a new quarterback. The team has been so starved for a franchise passer that any new quarterback who comes in immediately becomes the focus. That leads to questions like this. The media knows fans are just as desperate to see a strong passer under center and will eat up any content about who’s leading that competition.

Bears fans pulling for either Foles or Trubisky may have to wait a while before the Bears make a decision. Nagy could draw out the process deep into the preseason. With the coronavirus preventing Nagy from getting good looks at both passers right now, patience might be the way to go.

