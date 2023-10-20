Bears Week 7 injury report: Justin Fields officially out vs. Raiders
The Chicago Bears (1-5) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3).
The Bears have officially ruled out quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a dislocated right thumb in last week’s loss. That means it’ll be undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent making his first NFL start Sunday.
Elsewhere, Chicago also ruled out right guard Nate Davis (ankle), safety Eddie Jackson (foot), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness).
Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder) and offensive lineman Dan Feeney (knee) are all questionable.
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Bears and Raiders (TBA) after Thursday’s practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
S Jaquan Brisker
Groin
—
—
LP
Questionable
G Nate Davis
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OL Dan Feeney
Knee
LP
DNP
LP
Questionable
QB Justin Fields
Right thumb
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Travis Homer
Hamstring
LP
FP
FP
—
DB Eddie Jackson
Foot
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Roschon Johnson
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OL Doug Kramer
Thumb
FP
FP
FP
—
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
Back
LP
FP
FP
—
DB Terell Smith
Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OL Darnell Wright
Shoulder
LP
DNP
FP
Questionable
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
*designated to return from IR
Las Vegas Raiders
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
Shoulder
LP
FP
Shoulder/knee
LP
LP
DE Maxx Crosby
Knee/thumb
LP
LP
Back
DNP
DNP
CB Tyler Hall
Ankle
LP
LP
Concussion
DNP
LP
CB Nate Hobbs
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Knee/shoulder
FP
FP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
*designated to return from IR