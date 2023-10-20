Bears Week 7 injury report: Justin Fields officially out vs. Raiders

The Chicago Bears (1-5) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3).

The Bears have officially ruled out quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a dislocated right thumb in last week’s loss. That means it’ll be undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent making his first NFL start Sunday.

Elsewhere, Chicago also ruled out right guard Nate Davis (ankle), safety Eddie Jackson (foot), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness).

Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder) and offensive lineman Dan Feeney (knee) are all questionable.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Bears and Raiders (TBA) after Thursday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Jaquan Brisker Groin — — LP Questionable G Nate Davis Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out OL Dan Feeney Knee LP DNP LP Questionable QB Justin Fields Right thumb DNP DNP DNP Out RB Travis Homer Hamstring LP FP FP — DB Eddie Jackson Foot LP DNP DNP Out RB Roschon Johnson Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out OL Doug Kramer Thumb FP FP FP — TE Marcedes Lewis Rest — DNP FP — DL Yannick Ngakoue Back LP FP FP — DB Terell Smith Illness DNP DNP DNP Out OL Darnell Wright Shoulder LP DNP FP Questionable

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

*designated to return from IR

Las Vegas Raiders

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

*designated to return from IR

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire