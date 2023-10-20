Bears Week 7 injury report: Justin Fields officially out vs. Raiders

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears (1-5) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3).

The Bears have officially ruled out quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a dislocated right thumb in last week’s loss. That means it’ll be undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent making his first NFL start Sunday.

Elsewhere, Chicago also ruled out right guard Nate Davis (ankle), safety Eddie Jackson (foot), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness).

Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder) and offensive lineman Dan Feeney (knee) are all questionable.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Bears and Raiders (TBA) after Thursday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

S Jaquan Brisker

Groin

LP

Questionable

G Nate Davis

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OL Dan Feeney

Knee

LP

DNP

LP

Questionable

QB Justin Fields

Right thumb

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Travis Homer

Hamstring

LP

FP

FP

DB Eddie Jackson

Foot

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Roschon Johnson

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OL Doug Kramer

Thumb

FP

FP

FP

TE Marcedes Lewis

Rest

DNP

FP

DL Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

FP

FP

DB Terell Smith

Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OL Darnell Wright

Shoulder

LP

DNP

FP

Questionable

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

*designated to return from IR

Las Vegas Raiders

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Davante Adams

Shoulder

LP

FP

CB Jakorian Bennett

Shoulder/knee

LP

LP

DE Maxx Crosby

Knee/thumb

LP

LP

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Back

DNP

DNP

CB Tyler Hall

Ankle

LP

LP

OT Justin Herron

Concussion

DNP

LP

CB Nate Hobbs

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LB Robert Spillane

Knee/shoulder

FP

FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

*designated to return from IR

