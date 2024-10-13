Bears Week 6 inactives: Tyrique Stevenson OUT vs. Jaguars

The Chicago Bears (3-2) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), where the Bears are looking to win their third straight game.

The big news is cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will not play against the Jaguars. Stevenson suffered a calf injury during practice this week, and he was officially listed as doubtful. With Stevenson sidelined, it'll likely be Jaylon Jones getting the starting nod opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside. Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) were previously ruled out for Sunday's game.

Interestingly enough, offensive line Nate Davis appears to be a healthy scratch. Davis' struggles since his arrival are well documented, and it sounds like the Bears are confident in the other guards on their roster -- Matt Pryor and Bill Murray -- to get the job done.

Here's a look at the full inactives for both the Bears and Jaguars:

Bears inactives

S Jaquan Brisker

CB Tyrique Stevenson

DT Zacch Pickens

CB Terell Smith

OL Nate Davis

WR Velus Jones Jr.

DL Dominique Robinson

Jaguars inactives

DE Myles Cole

OL Javon Foster

OL Cole Van Lanen

DT Tyler Lacy

DT Jeremiah Ledbetter

