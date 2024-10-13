Bears Week 6 inactives: Tyrique Stevenson OUT vs. Jaguars
The Chicago Bears (3-2) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4), where the Bears are looking to win their third straight game.
The big news is cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will not play against the Jaguars. Stevenson suffered a calf injury during practice this week, and he was officially listed as doubtful. With Stevenson sidelined, it'll likely be Jaylon Jones getting the starting nod opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside. Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) were previously ruled out for Sunday's game.
Interestingly enough, offensive line Nate Davis appears to be a healthy scratch. Davis' struggles since his arrival are well documented, and it sounds like the Bears are confident in the other guards on their roster -- Matt Pryor and Bill Murray -- to get the job done.
Here's a look at the full inactives for both the Bears and Jaguars:
Bears inactives
S Jaquan Brisker
CB Tyrique Stevenson
DT Zacch Pickens
CB Terell Smith
OL Nate Davis
WR Velus Jones Jr.
DL Dominique Robinson
Jaguars inactives
DE Myles Cole
OL Javon Foster
OL Cole Van Lanen
DT Tyler Lacy
DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears Week 6 inactives: Tyrique Stevenson OUT vs. Jaguars