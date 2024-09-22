Bears Week 3 inactives: Nate Davis IN, Velus Jones Jr. OUT

The Chicago Bears (1-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts (0-2), where the Bears are looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season.

Right guard Nate Davis, who was questionable with a groin injury, is officially active. But it still sounds like Matt Pryor is expected to get the start in his place. For the second consecutive week, receiver Velus Jones Jr. is a healthy scratch after his Week 1 struggles in the kick return game. Outside of that, there aren't really any surprises with inactives, as defensive end Dominique Robinson and linebacker Noah Sewell are also inactive.

Receiver Keenan Allen, fullback Khari Blasingame and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens were previously ruled out for Sunday's game, along with running back Travis Homer, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Here's a look at the full inactives for both the Bears and Colts:

Bears inactives

WR Keenan Allen

FB Khari Blasingame

WR Velus Jones Jr.

DT Zacch Pickens

DT Dominique Robinson

LB Noah Sewell

Colts inactives

DE Genard Avery

OL Tanor Bortolini

QB Sam Ehlinger

OL Blake Freeland

TE Will Mallory

