The Chicago Bears (4-6) will face the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and record its first NFC North win.

The Bears are coming off a heartbreaking 20-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had his best game as a pro -- where he effectively operated this Thomas Brown-led offense, protected the football and came up clutch to set the team up for what would've been a game-winning field goal (which was blocked) in his first start against the Packers. Now, Chicago will be looking to continue its success on offense against a dominant Vikings defense that will be looking to bring the pressure on Williams.

Let's see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Vikings locally at 12 p.m. CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

NFL Map Week 12: FOX early

Most of the country will get the Cowboys-Commanders (red) game. The rest of the country will get Vikings-Bears (red) and Lions -Colts (green) as part of FOX's early slate of games.

Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston will be on the Bears-Vikings call for FOX.

The Bears and Vikings kick things off Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Vikings: TV broadcast map for Week 12