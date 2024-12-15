Bears vs. Vikings injury report: Latest updates, news for Saturday
The Chicago Bears (4-9) released their final injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings (11-2), which featured some notable updates.
The Bears have ruled out three players for Monday's game against the Vikings, including defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion). Running back D'Andre Swift, who didn't practice Thursday and Friday, was limited on Saturday and is officially questionable.
The good news is safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) is set to make his return and running back Travis Homer will serve as needed back up for Swift, assuming he plays.
Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Saturday's practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
OL Ryan Bates
concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DB Josh Blackwell
shoulder
DNP
LP
FP
--
DT Gervon Dexter
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Roschon Johnson
concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB D'Andre Swift
groin
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
DB Elijah Hicks
ankle
LP
LP
FP
--
RB Travis Homer
head
FP
FP
FP
--
TE Marcedes Lewis
vet rest
--
DNP
FP
--
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Minnesota Vikings
Player
Injury
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
CB Stephon Gilmore
hamstring
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
RB Aaron Jones
back
LP
FP
FP
--
OLB Patrick Jones II
knee
LP
FP
FP
--
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
hip
LP
FP
FP
--
TE Josh Oliver
wrist/ankle
FP
FP
FP
--
S Harrison Smith
vet rest
--
--
DNP
--
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
