Bears vs. Vikings injury report: Latest updates, news for Saturday

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (4-9) released their final injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings (11-2), which featured some notable updates.

The Bears have ruled out three players for Monday's game against the Vikings, including defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion). Running back D'Andre Swift, who didn't practice Thursday and Friday, was limited on Saturday and is officially questionable.

The good news is safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) is set to make his return and running back Travis Homer will serve as needed back up for Swift, assuming he plays.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Saturday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player

Injury

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

OL Ryan Bates

concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DB Josh Blackwell

shoulder

DNP

LP

FP

--

DT Gervon Dexter

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Roschon Johnson

concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB D'Andre Swift

groin

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

DB Elijah Hicks

ankle

LP

LP

FP

--

RB Travis Homer

head

FP

FP

FP

--

TE Marcedes Lewis

vet rest

--

DNP

FP

--

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Minnesota Vikings

Player

Injury

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

CB Stephon Gilmore

hamstring

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

RB Aaron Jones

back

LP

FP

FP

--

OLB Patrick Jones II

knee

LP

FP

FP

--

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

hip

LP

FP

FP

--

TE Josh Oliver

wrist/ankle

FP

FP

FP

--

S Harrison Smith

vet rest

--

--

DNP

--

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

