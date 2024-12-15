The Chicago Bears (4-9) released their final injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings (11-2), which featured some notable updates.

The Bears have ruled out three players for Monday's game against the Vikings, including defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion). Running back D'Andre Swift, who didn't practice Thursday and Friday, was limited on Saturday and is officially questionable.

The good news is safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) is set to make his return and running back Travis Homer will serve as needed back up for Swift, assuming he plays.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Saturday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status OL Ryan Bates concussion DNP DNP DNP Out DB Josh Blackwell shoulder DNP LP FP -- DT Gervon Dexter knee DNP DNP DNP Out RB Roschon Johnson concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB D'Andre Swift groin DNP DNP LP Questionable DB Elijah Hicks ankle LP LP FP -- RB Travis Homer head FP FP FP -- TE Marcedes Lewis vet rest -- DNP FP --

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Minnesota Vikings

Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status CB Stephon Gilmore hamstring DNP DNP LP Questionable RB Aaron Jones back LP FP FP -- OLB Patrick Jones II knee LP FP FP -- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel hip LP FP FP -- TE Josh Oliver wrist/ankle FP FP FP -- S Harrison Smith vet rest -- -- DNP --

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Vikings injury report: Latest updates, news for Saturday