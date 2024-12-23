Bears vs. Seahawks injury report: Latest updates, news for Monday
The Chicago Bears (4-11) released their first injury report ahead of their Week 17 prime-time game against the Seattle Seahawks (8-7), which featured some notable names.
The Bears conducted a walkthrough on Monday ahead of their Thursday showdown against the Seahawks, where there were five players listed as non-participants due to injury. That included safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), running back Travis Homer (hamstring), left guard Teven Jenkins (calf), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hip).
Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee) and offensive lineman Doug Kramer (shoulder) were listed as limited.
Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Seahawks after Monday's walkthrough practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
DB Elijah Hicks
ankle/foot
DNP
RB Travis Homer
hamstring
DNP
OL Teven Jenkins
calf
DNP
DB Tarvarius Moore
knee
DNP
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
hip
DNP
DT Gervon Dexter
knee
LP
OL Doug Kramer
shoulder
LP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
Seattle Seahawks
Player
Injury
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
