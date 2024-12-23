Advertisement

Bears vs. Seahawks injury report: Latest updates, news for Monday

The Chicago Bears (4-11) released their first injury report ahead of their Week 17 prime-time game against the Seattle Seahawks (8-7), which featured some notable names.

The Bears conducted a walkthrough on Monday ahead of their Thursday showdown against the Seahawks, where there were five players listed as non-participants due to injury. That included safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), running back Travis Homer (hamstring), left guard Teven Jenkins (calf), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hip).

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee) and offensive lineman Doug Kramer (shoulder) were listed as limited.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Seahawks after Monday's walkthrough practice:

Chicago Bears

Player

Injury

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

DB Elijah Hicks

ankle/foot

DNP

RB Travis Homer

hamstring

DNP

OL Teven Jenkins

calf

DNP

DB Tarvarius Moore

knee

DNP

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

hip

DNP

DT Gervon Dexter

knee

LP

OL Doug Kramer

shoulder

LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Seattle Seahawks

Player

Injury

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

