The Chicago Bears (4-11) released their first injury report ahead of their Week 17 prime-time game against the Seattle Seahawks (8-7), which featured some notable names.

The Bears conducted a walkthrough on Monday ahead of their Thursday showdown against the Seahawks, where there were five players listed as non-participants due to injury. That included safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), running back Travis Homer (hamstring), left guard Teven Jenkins (calf), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hip).

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee) and offensive lineman Doug Kramer (shoulder) were listed as limited.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Seahawks after Monday's walkthrough practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status DB Elijah Hicks ankle/foot DNP RB Travis Homer hamstring DNP OL Teven Jenkins calf DNP DB Tarvarius Moore knee DNP LB Amen Ogbongbemiga hip DNP DT Gervon Dexter knee LP OL Doug Kramer shoulder LP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Seattle Seahawks

Player Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Seahawks injury report: Latest updates, news for Monday