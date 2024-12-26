Bears vs. Seahawks: 3 keys for Chicago's defense in Week 17

Who’s ready for another week of exciting Chicago Bears (4-11) football that definitely will not result in us pondering our life choices by the end of the game? I know I am!

In case you didn’t pick up on my oh-so-subtle irony, having an existential crisis is almost certainly what’s in store for us following tonight’s game against the Seattle Seahawks (8-7), who are looking to finish strong in the NFC West and come out of the season with the division crown. The Bears come into their penultimate game of the year hoping to lose in order to gain a better draft pick in the coming 2025 NFL draft, while the Seahawks are determined to win in order to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The Bears’ outlook is undeniably bleak, but they have a chance. The Seahawks have fallen a bit short of expectations this year, as many expected their offensive firepower and their young, talented defense to gel into a force to be reckoned within the NFC, but they’ve struggled to consistently put it all together. All in all, they’ve shown that they have a weakness, and that means the Bears can tear into it. Chicago’s maligned defense against Seattle’s mistake-prone offense will be an intriguing matchup to watch, and who will collapse first will have a bearing on the victor.

All the defense has left to play for is their pride, and they have an opportunity to redeem themselves. Let’s break down the three keys for Chicago’s defense in Week 17.

1. Execute on the fundamentals

The Bears defense has been an exploitable weakness of the team through much of the second half of the year, a far cry from the stingy units of year’s past. The group’s failings is another victim of Chicago’s broader dysfunction, and they’ve done little to give the fanbase hope that they can deliver one last respectable performance before the year’s end.

The goal of these articles is to simply lay out how the Bears can realistically make an improvement in their next game, and retracing their steps and practicing the basics is the defense’s only path to success in Week 17. Core defensive values have been cast aside in the midst of a chaotic season, and they would fare much better if they were steady in tackling and coverage. There’s little defensive coordinator Eric Washington can do to salvage his listless unit, but Chicago could have a fighting chance if they’re able to accomplish the bare minimum and not allow any broken plays.

2. Continue to produce takeaways

It’s difficult to credit the Bears with anything positive nowadays, but the defense’s persistence in attempting to create turnovers should be acknowledged. In a nightmarish year with morale at a season-low, the unit still managed to take the ball away three times in the last four games – not a staggering number, but enough to prove that some of the defense's playmakers haven’t completely checked out. Their efforts may be rewarded come tomorrow night, as the Seahawks have committed four turnovers just in the last two weeks. Seattle QB Geno Smith was responsible for three of the changes of possession, throwing three interceptions in that span.

Chicago’s secondary still harbors several talented defensive backs, though their skill hasn’t stopped opponents from airing the ball out lately. Even so, an inaccurate pass is all a defender needs to take the ball the other way, and the Bears’ defenders are itching to produce a highlight. The Seahawks’ offensive struggles and a little luck may create a perfect storm for the Bears to have a strong showing just weeks before the season ends, unlikely as that may be.

3. Maintain composure as the game progresses

The Bears are going to struggle Thursday night; there’s just no getting around it. Chicago will be outclassed in almost every aspect of the contest, much to the surprise of absolutely no one. I’d wager that the players themselves are aware of the absolute, and that mental baggage puts them at a disadvantage before the game even begins. They know they have no shot, and their play on the field will materialize that mentality. That defeatist perspective is a major component of the defense’s woes, as they have no belief in their offensive counterpart.

They know they’ll come up with nothing through the first two or three quarters, and that means their efforts to stop their opponent are essentially inconsequential. It’s true that there is plenty of evidence to back up that belief, but Chicago’s offense had shown improvement last week, scoring a touchdown in the first half of a game for the first time in several weeks. Football is as much mental as it is physical, so the Bears have to stay focused despite offensive woes and don’t allow things to fall apart as the game progresses. The unit too often have allowed themselves to lose their discipline as the deficit gets larger, allowing huge gains due to simple mistakes. If the unit is able to pick themselves up when they inevitably get knocked down, the Bears may be able to stay competitive with the Seahawks down the stretch.

