Bears vs. Patriots injury report: Latest updates, news for Friday

The Chicago Bears (4-4) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots (2-7), which featured some notable updates.

The Bears have ruled out four players for Sunday's game, including three offensive tackles -- starting left tackle Braxton Jones, starting right tackle Darnell Wright and reserve Kiran Amegadjie. That means it'll be Larry Borom making his second start at left tackle, and they'll have to make a decision at right tackle. Matt Pryor, who's been starting at right guard, is an option, especially if Ryan Bates, who is questionable, is activated off injured reserve. Elsewhere, defensive end Darrell Taylor and linebacker Noah Sewell are questionable.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Patriots after Friday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Kiran Amegadjie calf DNP DNP DNP Out S Jaquan Brisker concussion DNP DNP DNP Out OT Braxton Jones knee DNP LP DNP Out OT Darnell Wright knee DNP DNP DNP Out CB Kyler Gordon hamstring LP LP FP -- LB Noah Sewell knee LP DNP LP Questionable CB Terell Smith ankle LP LP FP -- DE Montez Sweat shin LP FP FP -- DE Darrell Taylor knee LP LP DNP Questionable OL Ryan Bates shoulder FP FP FP Questionable OL Teven Jenkins knee FP FP FP -- TE Marcedes Lewis vet rest -- DNP FP --

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

New England Patriots

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Kyle Dugger ankle DNP DNP LB Christian Ellis abdomen DNP DNP DT Daniel Ekuale abdomen LP LP T Vederian Lowe shoulder LP LP S Marte Mapu neck LP LP G Layden Robinson ankle LP FP DT Jaquelin Roy neck LP LP LB Sione Takitaki knee LP LP DE Keion White knee LP LP CB Alex Austin ankle FP FP G Michael Jordan ankle FP FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

