Bears vs. Patriots injury report: Latest updates, news for Friday
The Chicago Bears (4-4) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots (2-7), which featured some notable updates.
The Bears have ruled out four players for Sunday's game, including three offensive tackles -- starting left tackle Braxton Jones, starting right tackle Darnell Wright and reserve Kiran Amegadjie. That means it'll be Larry Borom making his second start at left tackle, and they'll have to make a decision at right tackle. Matt Pryor, who's been starting at right guard, is an option, especially if Ryan Bates, who is questionable, is activated off injured reserve. Elsewhere, defensive end Darrell Taylor and linebacker Noah Sewell are questionable.
Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Patriots after Friday's practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OL Kiran Amegadjie
calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Jaquan Brisker
concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Braxton Jones
knee
DNP
LP
DNP
Out
OT Darnell Wright
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Kyler Gordon
hamstring
LP
LP
FP
--
LB Noah Sewell
knee
LP
DNP
LP
Questionable
CB Terell Smith
ankle
LP
LP
FP
--
DE Montez Sweat
shin
LP
FP
FP
--
DE Darrell Taylor
knee
LP
LP
DNP
Questionable
OL Ryan Bates
shoulder
FP
FP
FP
Questionable
OL Teven Jenkins
knee
FP
FP
FP
--
TE Marcedes Lewis
vet rest
--
DNP
FP
--
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
New England Patriots
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
S Kyle Dugger
ankle
DNP
DNP
LB Christian Ellis
abdomen
DNP
DNP
DT Daniel Ekuale
abdomen
LP
LP
T Vederian Lowe
shoulder
LP
LP
S Marte Mapu
neck
LP
LP
G Layden Robinson
ankle
LP
FP
DT Jaquelin Roy
neck
LP
LP
LB Sione Takitaki
knee
LP
LP
DE Keion White
knee
LP
LP
CB Alex Austin
ankle
FP
FP
G Michael Jordan
ankle
FP
FP
DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Patriots injury report: Latest updates, news for Friday