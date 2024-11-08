Advertisement

Bears vs. Patriots injury report: Latest updates, news for Friday

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears (4-4) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots (2-7), which featured some notable updates.

The Bears have ruled out four players for Sunday's game, including three offensive tackles -- starting left tackle Braxton Jones, starting right tackle Darnell Wright and reserve Kiran Amegadjie. That means it'll be Larry Borom making his second start at left tackle, and they'll have to make a decision at right tackle. Matt Pryor, who's been starting at right guard, is an option, especially if Ryan Bates, who is questionable, is activated off injured reserve. Elsewhere, defensive end Darrell Taylor and linebacker Noah Sewell are questionable.

Here's a look at the injury report for the Bears and Patriots after Friday's practice:

Chicago Bears

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OL Kiran Amegadjie

calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Jaquan Brisker

concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Braxton Jones

knee

DNP

LP

DNP

Out

OT Darnell Wright

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Kyler Gordon

hamstring

LP

LP

FP

--

LB Noah Sewell

knee

LP

DNP

LP

Questionable

CB Terell Smith

ankle

LP

LP

FP

--

DE Montez Sweat

shin

LP

FP

FP

--

DE Darrell Taylor

knee

LP

LP

DNP

Questionable

OL Ryan Bates

shoulder

FP

FP

FP

Questionable

OL Teven Jenkins

knee

FP

FP

FP

--

TE Marcedes Lewis

vet rest

--

DNP

FP

--

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

New England Patriots

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

S Kyle Dugger

ankle

DNP

DNP

LB Christian Ellis

abdomen

DNP

DNP

DT Daniel Ekuale

abdomen

LP

LP

T Vederian Lowe

shoulder

LP

LP

S Marte Mapu

neck

LP

LP

G Layden Robinson

ankle

LP

FP

DT Jaquelin Roy

neck

LP

LP

LB Sione Takitaki

knee

LP

LP

DE Keion White

knee

LP

LP

CB Alex Austin

ankle

FP

FP

G Michael Jordan

ankle

FP

FP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Patriots injury report: Latest updates, news for Friday