Bears vs. Patriots: Analyzing final injury report for Week 10

The Chicago Bears (4-4) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots (2-7), which included some notable updates.

The Bears have ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker for a fourth straight game as he remains in concussion protocol. They'll also be down their top three tackles in Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, dealing with knee injuries, and rookie Kiran Amegadjie, now nursing a calf injury. But there are some key contributors who are back in the lineup, including defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Here's a look at the Bears' final injury report heading into Sunday:

Out

LT Kiran Amegadjie (calf)

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

LT Braxton Jones (knee)

RT Darnell Wright (knee)

The Bears have ruled out four players against the Patriots, including their top three offensive tackles. Braxton Jones suffered a knee injury against the Commanders in Week 8, and he'll miss a second straight game. That means it'll be Larry Borom making his second start. Meanwhile, Darnell Wright suffered a knee injury in last week's loss, and he's officially out. There's uncertainty at tackle, but the expected move is for Matt Pryor to kick over from right guard to right tackle as Ryan Bates makes his return from injured reserve and can plug into right guard. Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie is missing his second game as he deals with a calf injury. Safety Jaquan Brisker will miss his fourth straight game after suffering a concussion in a Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. That means it'll be Elijah Hicks making his fourth straight start opposite Kevin Byard.

Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable

*OL Ryan Bates (shoulder)

LB Noah Sewell (knee)

DE Darrell Taylor (knee)

The Bears have three players officially questionable for Sunday, including guard/center Ryan Bates, who's expected to be activated off injured reserve ahead of the game. Bates' return comes at the best time for an offensive line littered with injuries and down three starting tackles. Bates figures to plug into the right guard spot with Matt Pryor expected to kick over to right tackle in Wright's place. Elsewhere, defensive end Darrell Taylor has been nursing a knee injury this week, but the arrow is pointed up. Also, linebacker Noah Sewell has been battling a knee injury.

Removed from injury report

CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring)

LG Teven Jenkins (knee)

CB Terell Smith (ankle)

DE Montez Sweat (shine)

The Bears are getting back some key starters on offense and defense this week. The biggest are the returns of defensive end Montez Sweat, who missed last week with a shin injury, and cornerback Kyler Gordon, who's missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Chicago is getting more cornerback depth with the return of Terell Smith, who suffered an ankle injury early in last week's loss. Left guard Teven Jenkins, who's been nursing a knee injury, is also good to go, which is great news for an injury-depleted offensive line.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Kyler Gordon of Chicago Bears is congratulated by Jaylon Jones of Chicago Bears, after making a tackle during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

On injured reserve/PUP list

LS Patrick Scales: Scales underwent back surgery last month to fix a disc issue, which landed him on IR to start the season. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season, and he's eligible to return in Week 5 against the Panthers. With Scales sidelined, it'll be local product Scott Daly getting the nod at long snapper.

TE Stephen Carlson: Carlson suffered a collarbone injury in practice ahead of Week 4, which landed him on IR. He'll have to miss at least the next four games, which makes him eligible for a Week 9 return when Chicago battles the Cardinals.

WR Nsimba Webster: Webster suffered a groin injury in the preseason finale against the Chiefs after an impressive first quarter of action. He was placed on IR (with no designation to return), which officially ends his 2024 season.

RB Ian Wheeler: Wheeler, the "Hard Knocks" fan favorite, suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale against Kansas City. While the undrafted rookie be able to rehab at the facility when he's ready, his promising season is over before it even started.

New England Patriots

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Kyle Dugger ankle DNP DNP DNP Out LB Christian Ellis abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out DT Daniel Ekuale abdomen LP LP FP Questionable T Vederian Lowe shoulder LP LP LP Questionable S Marte Mapu neck LP LP LP Questionable G Layden Robinson ankle LP FP FP Questionable DT Jaquelin Roy neck LP LP LP Questionable LB Sione Takitaki knee LP LP FP -- DE Keion White knee LP LP FP -- CB Alex Austin ankle FP FP FP Questionable G Michael Jordan ankle FP FP FP Questionable

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Patriots: Analyzing final injury report for Week 10