Bears vs Packers: Instant analysis to another gut-wrenching loss

With a new offensive coordinator on hand in Thomas Brown, the Chicago Bears (4-6) were looking to snap a three-game losing streak against their rival Green Bay Packers. In a chaotic week, the Bears were looking to turn things around for their offense and keep their season alive, but heartbreak would prevail in the end as the Packers defeated the Bears 20-19 in Week 11.

In the first half the Bears got the ball moving and came into halftime with a 10-7 lead against the Packers, taking optimism to a whole new level for the struggling team. A late rushing touchdown by Roschon Johnson broke a streak of 25 consecutive drives without a touchdown, and boosted the morale of the offense early in the game.

The second half would start out with the Bears again getting points on a drive, a second field goal from Cairo Santos to extend their lead to 10 early in the third. The Packers, led by Josh Jacobs and Jordan Love all day got the ball down the field and it was a Jacobs touchdown that gave the Packers their second lead of the day, but it was a one-point game.

Answering back with one of their best drives of the season, the Bears took the lead behind a D'Andre Swift 39-yard rushing touchdown, which was highlighted by a Braxton Jones pancake block that cleared the way. Taking the lead into the fourth quarter against Green Bay had Soldier Field rocking, but the Packers would flip the script in the fourth quarter.

Led by a Jordan Love 1-yard rushing touchdown, the Packers gave the Bears an opportunity with just over two minutes remaining to try and win the game. The opportunity would look eerily similar to the past three weeks, after allowing just one sack throughout the game, the final drive for Chicago's offense started out with two sacks being given up. On third-and-19 to go, Caleb Williams, who looked much more comfortable in the offense this week, delivered a strike to get them within position, and on fourth down, they converted.

With Soldier Field rocking, Williams would deliver another big strike to Keenan Allen to get the team in position for what could potentially be a game-winning field goal. After Green Bay called a timeout with 35 seconds to go, the Bears would get a two-yard rush from Roschon Johnson to move the ball into better position for kicker Cairo Santos.

Having one timeout in their back pocket, and 30 seconds remaining, the team elected to let the time run all the way down instead of looking to run the ball into better position. All that was left was for Santos to come out and kick the game-winner, but pressure up the middle from the Packers special teams would lead to a block, and once again, another heartbreaking loss for the Bears this season.

Looking at where things may have gone wrong for the Bears throughout the game, it's easy to point out the opening and ending of halves between them and the Packers. On both of their drives to open the first and second half, the Packers drove down the field and were able to score touchdowns. For Chicago, at the end of the first half, despite that they would eventually score a touchdown with Johnson, there was questions from the broadcast about clock and game management. The team was bailed out by the touchdown, but those same questions popped back up in the second half on the final drive of the game.

Where the winning team was able to execute to start each half of the game, the losing team had the broadcast, fans, and everyone watching scratching their heads on end of half executions. It comes down to coaching, as Matt LaFleur found a way to will his team to victory, and Matt Eberflus found a way to come up short, yet again.

