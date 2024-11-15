Bears vs. Packers game picks: Will Chicago shock the NFL world?

The Chicago Bears (4-5) will battle the Green Bay Packers (6-3) in Week 11, where Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak and a 10-game losing stretch against Green Bay.

The Bears are coming off an embarrassing 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, which marked their third straight loss since the bye week. Chicago's offense scored a season-low three points against one of the worst defenses in the league, allowed nine sacks to a pass rush that had 16 sacks through eight total games and were held to just 142 total yards. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired as a result. The Bears defense did its part, holding New England under 20 points, but this game was lost in the first quarter with an offense that has mustered just 27 points and two touchdowns in the last three games.

Heading into this Week 11 matchup, the Bears are looking to bounce back after three consecutive losses and 10 straight against the Packers. Can Chicago shock the world and beat Green Bay? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday's matchup.

Alyssa Barbieri (4-5): Packer 31, Bears 16

The fact that it's Packers week and it's essentially gone unnoticed with the chaos inside Halas Hall speaks volumes. The Bears finally fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and promoted offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown to OC in his place. But head coach Matt Eberflus still doesn't have a handle on this team, which includes reports that there was a scenario where he was trying to keep Waldron and Eberflus remaining non-committal on Caleb Williams being the starting quarterback for the duration of the season.

Chicago's easy stretch of the 2024 schedule is done. After a 4-2 start, they now sit at 4-5 with the toughest remaining strength of schedule, including six divisional games in arguably the league's best division. Things are only going to get more difficult from here on out, and it's hard to find another win on the schedule. Although leave it to the Bears to find a way to sneak out a win against a winning team that the organization will somehow use to justify retaining Eberflus.

With that said, there's no way the Bears don't lose this game to the Packers on Sunday. Sure, getting rid of Waldron was a step in the right direction to get this team on track. But Waldron isn't the biggest problem. It's Eberflus, who remains the guy in charge of this team that has been undisciplined, unfocused and uninspired since the Hail Mary. Eberflus has never beaten the Packers, and I certainly don't expect that to change as things are crumbling around this team. It's not a matter of if the Bears will lose, rather by how much. I'm not expecting miraculous improvement from this offense, and while the defense is allowing less than 20 points per game, normalcy seems to fly out the window when this team plays the Packers.

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Brendan Sugrue (4-5): Packers 31, Bears 17

The only good thing about the Bears’ continued dysfunction is that it’s allowed me not to fall for the false confidence that usually comes with the first matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Had this game taken place a few weeks ago, I may have broken the rule I set for myself that I would not pick Chicago to beat Green Bay again until it actually happened. Instead, I don’t have to worry about getting my hopes up. So at least there’s that.

The Packers aren’t world beaters this season, but they’re coming off a bye, getting healthy, and they’re still coached by Matt LeFleur, who has shown to be exceptional when it comes to dissecting Matt Eberflus’ defense. Even with Jordan Love taking a step back this year, he should be able to dial up plenty of effective runs and intermediate passing plays to move the ball with ease.

Offensively for the Bears, they’re hoping a change in offensive coordinator can be a remedy for their issues that have plagued them for much of the season. It’s possible Thomas Brown is the shot in the arm this group needs, but at the end of the day, they’re still running the same offensive concepts that were put in place by recently fired Shane Waldron. It can’t get much worse after the last couple of games, so there should be an improvement, but that’s not saying much. Plus, this Packers defense is 12th in yards allowed and tied for sixth in interceptions. That doesn’t bode well for quarterback Caleb Williams.

It’s been nearly six years since we last saw the Bears get a victory over the Packers. No one on their active roster has beaten them as members of the Bears. At some point, that will change. Not this week, though. Get ready for another depressing rematch of the most historic rivalry in the NFL.

Lucas Hunt (4-3): Packers 34, Bears 10

The cesspool of dysfunction that is the Bears will host the rival Packers at home this week, and the assuredly disgruntled fans at Soldier Field can expect a blood bath. There’s just no getting around it – the Bears are just plain bad. The defense has regressed to a middle-of-the-pack unit that’s struggled to create takeaways and stop the run as crucial injuries pile up, and all of the offense’s talent is squandered due a bad offensive line and even worse offensive scheme.

Green Bay hasn’t been the juggernaut of the NFC that many expected them to be, but they are a playoff ready team that’s raring to make a mockery of their rival this week and look ahead to more threatening games. As much as it pains me to say it, Green Bay trounces Chicago 34-10, submitting further proof that they do “own” the Bears as former Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers once claimed.

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Vinnie Parise (4-5): Packers 28, Bears 13

Coming into the season, it was fair to think that the Chicago Bears would end their 10 game losing streak to the Green Bay Packers. Here we are in Week 11 and that doesn’t feel likely anymore.

Over the last three weeks, the Bears have shown the world who they really are. Not only are they playing bad, but they are also making folks question their long term plan with Caleb Williams as the quarterback. It feels like they are messing up once again.

As for the Green Bay Packers, they aren’t a perfect football team but they are really good. Jordan Love has his turnover issues but he is capable of playing as well as any QB in the league. He is perfectly following in the line of Brett Farve and Aaron Rodgers. Part of that is dominating the Bears which shouldn’t be too hard for him in this case.

Chicago’s offense has been bad and it’s hard to see it getting much better against their century-long rival. The defense can only do so much. Green Bay makes it 11 in a row with a win at Soldier Field.

Mike Pendleton (5-4): Packers 24, Bears 21

For the sake of keeping a good picks record, this one is going to hurt, but I’m hoping to be wrong. Green Bay, in recent history, has everything going for them. Matt LaFleur is undefeated against Chicago and his coaching senior year, Jordan Love showed out the last time these two teams played, and the Bears have been a catastrophic mess over the past three weeks.

With all that said, Green Bay has been a team this year that likes to give games away. It’s only been a few days of change since Shane Waldron was fired, and Thomas Brown was named his replacement, but could that be the injection of life and energy this team needs as a whole?

On paper, Green Bay has been the better team, and recent history they’ve been the superior team, and while I wanna be optimistic, there’s just not many reasons to believe so.

This week, it’s not about the win or the loss in my eyes. It’s about the offense getting production, it’s about this team, getting some self-respect back, and to stop embarrassing fans at Soldier Field. Here’s hoping the game is close and respectable, and not another embarrassment.

