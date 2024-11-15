Bears vs. Packers: What Chicago's offensive line will look like in Week 11

The Chicago Bears (4-5) are gearing up for an important divisional contest against the Green Bay Packers (6-3) on Sunday, and there's finally some encouraging news along the offensive line.

The Bears are getting back both left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright, who have been dealing with respective knee injuries. Jones has missed the last two games while Wright has missed the last game. But it's not all good news.

Left guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's game, has been ruled out against the Packers. With Jenkins sidelined, head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Ryan Bates will start at left guard in his place on Sunday.

Bates returned from injured reserve last week, where he got the start at right guard as Matt Pryor kicked over to right tackle in place of Wright. Now, Pryor is expected to move back to right guard with Bates plugging in at left guard.

Matt Eberflus confirms Ryan Bates will play LG Sunday in place of Teven Jenkins. — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) November 15, 2024

Rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie has also been ruled out for Sunday as continues to nurse a calf injury that has now sidelined him three games. Elsewhere, Eberflus expects defensive end Montez Sweat, who's questionable with an ankle injury, to suit up against Green Bay.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Packers: What Chicago's offensive line will look like