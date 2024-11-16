Bears vs. Packers: 5 bold predictions for Sunday's matchup

The oldest, yet recently most-lopsided rivalry in the NFL is officially renewed this Sunday when the Chicago Bears welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field. This meeting marks the 209th meeting between these two teams, which has heavily favored Green Bay over the last decade.

The Bears have lost 10 straight games to the Packers and are in the middle of a brutal stretch following their 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots. That resulted in them firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, which was the talk of the town this week. That's not exactly the best situation for quarterback Caleb Williams, who will etch his name in this rivalry one way or another this weekend. Green Bay, meanwhile, is well rested coming off their bye and is looking to bounce back as well following their 24-14 loss to the Detroit Lions two weeks ago.

Despite the recent dominance, Bears-Packers always seems to draw, and there are usually quite a few memorable moments—both good and bad. Here are our bold predictions for this divisional showdown.

1. The Bears score first

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The interim head coach bump is a real thing, as multiple NFL teams experienced a jolt following a firing that took place a week prior. Is the interim offensive coordinator bump a real thing, too? That might still be up in the air, but the Bears cannot get worse offensively than they were over the last few weeks under Shane Waldron.

New offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has been in this position before, having taken over playcalling duties halfway through the season. He was able to do enough to get a win last year when he took over for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich, and now he's looking to do the same this year. I'm not expecting a win, but I am expecting Brown and the offense to get things off on the right foot. Everyone is on notice at this point, which means the players will be on their P's and Q's. For the first time this season, Chicago will score first, even if it's only a field goal.

2. Caleb Williams is sacked 3 or fewer times

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bears offense hasn't gotten off the ground in recent weeks, in part due to the issues in the pocket. Williams has struggled on passing downs, and the offensive line hasn't helped make his job easier thanks to injuries. The result has been 15 sacks over the course of two games, which has hampered the play on the field as well as Williams' confidence.

There is reason for optimism that the Bears will buck the trend. Starting tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright are back in the lineup and should solidify the edges. Jones in particular will be a huge boost since the pass protection struggled when he missed the last two games with a knee injury. It also helps that the Packers have just two sacks in their last two games and traded away Preston Smith, their leading sack producer.

The issues with sacks aren't limited to the line, though. Williams has done himself no favors with holding onto the ball longer than he should. That could change as well, with Brown working to give him easy outs and limit the amount of processing he needs to do on passing downs. All of this should mean a better day in the pocket for Williams, where he is sacked three times or fewer. It's not perfect, but it's a big step in the right direction.

3. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen each eclipse 50 yards receiving

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates his receiving touchdown with wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Less sacks and more passing concepts that make sense should lead to increased opportunities for the receivers, namely DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Both players are the top targets for Williams, but they have little to show for it. Moore has just seven catches for 57 yards, while Allen has nine for 80 yards. That could change on Sunday under Brown, who seemingly wants to get the top options going in the passing game.

Moore has shined at times this year, producing a couple solid games. Allen, however, has been a far cry from his days with the Los Angeles Chargers. The veteran has yet to eclipse 50 yards in seven games this season. For context, he had just six games with less than 50 yards from 2021-2023. Allen has feasted on the NFC North, however, and Williams likes to look his way. He and DJ should lead the way for the pass catchers, and they will each produce at least 50 yards against Green Bay.

4. QB Jordan Love throws 2 interceptions

Sep 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Love isn't the colossal bust many Bears fans were hoping he would be when he took over as the Packers starter last year, but he's also not the prince that was promised, either. Love has come back down to earth during his second season as the starting quarterback for Green Bay, throwing 10 interceptions in just seven games and seeing his passer rating dip to 88.2. He's showing more recklessness, and that has gotten him into trouble at times. It will happen yet again against this Bears secondary.

Chicago's defense has taken a step back in the last few weeks, but they're still able to take the ball away with ease. The Bears have just three games this season where they haven't produced multiple takeaways. Couple that with Love's questionable decision-making, and this could be a multi-turnover game for him. Now that Kyler Gordon is back in the fold to go along with Jaylon Johnson and Kevin Byard, Love will make a mistake or two that will result in an interception.

5. Josh Jacobs totals 120 rushing yards

Nov 3, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Love's issues as a passer this season could and should open the door for a big game from Josh Jacobs. The veteran back who signed with Green Bay this offseason has seen plenty of carries and has produced big games this year. Jacobs has two games with more than 120 yards of offense, both of which came when Love was sidelined for injuries. Can he have a big game when his quarterback is healthy, though? He can against this defense.

The Bears cannot stop the run. It's an issue that has persisted all year long, and it isn't going away. Chicago struggled to contain Rhamondre Stevenson and Drake Maye last week against the Patriots, allowing 144 yards on the ground. Green Bay will likely lean on Jacobs early and often to wear the line down and create opportunities for Love in the passing game. He will be star of the game for Green Bay, going over 120 rushing yards that will help lead the Packers to victory.

