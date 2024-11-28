Bears vs Lions: Keys to a Thanksgiving victory for Chicago

Thanksgiving Day will feature a matchup of two classic NFC North rivals, headed in two completely different directions, battling it out to see who wants to end their respective losing streaks. For the NFC-leading Detroit Lions, they're looking to a snap six-game losing streak on Thanksgiving, while the Chicago Bears are looking to snap their season-long skid of five games.

For Detroit, they're looking to build on last year's appearance in the NFC Championship game, get over that hump and make the Super Bowl. Meanwhile in Chicago, the Bears are reeling and underperforming from their high expectations coming into the season, but riding offensive momentum despite their losing streak.

Looking to defeat Detroit for the fourth straight time on Thanksgiving, here are the keys to the game for Chicago to pull off the upset.

Caleb Williams continued development

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

In his two games with Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator, Caleb Williams has come alive and arrived in a major way. Last week when Minnesota blitzed Williams, he was 15-20, throwing for 196 yards, and two touchdowns. Taking away Minnesota's most effective weapon on defense, the blitz, and using it against him, led the way for Williams to be the NFL's passing-yard leader in Week 12 last week.

Detroit might not know what to expect, as this new offense under Brown is just two weeks into development, and that means even more stardom could be unlocked for Williams. The passing game is rolling, and they're not at fault for either loss in the last two games.

D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) rushes for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Yes, the offense has been fun and explosive, but the running game has started to get away from Chicago and it is imperative to get that aspect back on track. Swift, for as much of a dual-threat option as he is, has not put together a combined 100+ scrimmage yards in the past four games, after doing so for four consecutive games. The Bears can not afford to have him as a streaky producer, and his play could very well lead to a major upset.

Not only Swift, but Johnson as well. As the season continues on, the importance of a good running game picks up, which means Johnson and Swift need to be able to wear teams down. The best defense for the Bears against Detroit will be to keep their offense on the sidelines, and running the ball down their throat is undoubtedly a major key to success.

Run defense

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Bears fans will always remember the name of David Montgomery, the former Bears running back who has formed one of the best, if not the best 1-2 running back duo in the NFL this season. Alongside second-year teammate Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have torched opponents with their run game, as the two have combined for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

One of the biggest weaknesses of this Bears' defense currently is their run defense, meaning Detroit could be foaming at the mouth for this in this matchup. It is especially telling for Montgomery, who will always have a chance at a revenge game against the team who let him walk away while continuously producing.

Montez Sweat

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Montez Sweat #98 of the Chicago Bears in action against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It has without a doubt been a struggle for Montez Sweat this season, coming off a major contract extension in the off-season. Last year when the Bears traded for him, Sweat was a golden gift addition to the Bears defense, getting 6 sacks upon arrival, which led the team.

NFL fans have seen an ugly Jared Goff performance, his five-interception game against the Houston Texans which still saw the Lions pull out the victory. Getting Goff under pressure is going to be key as the Bears defense will have to look to force him into ill-advised throws. Sweat is coming off his season-high game against the Vikings last week where he got 6 pressures and a sack. If he can keep up the turnaround, the Bears may be able to shake and hold down the Lions high-powered offense.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs Lions: Keys to a Thanksgiving victory for Chicago