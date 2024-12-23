Bears vs. Lions: Biggest winners from Chicago's Week 16 loss

The Chicago Bears lost again. This time, it was a home defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, 34-17, who are one of the elite teams in the NFC. Make that nine straight losses for Chicago.

Detroit being an elite team is not an excuse for the Bears, but it was pretty obvious from the jump that this would end up being the result. Even with all of the injuries that the Lions are dealing with, especially on defense, Chicago is worlds behind them.

Usually, when the Bears lose by multiple scores, there are more "losers" than "winners," but that didn't seem to be the case in this one. There are a few players on the Bears who should be happy with how the game went for them individually.

Based on statistics and the eye test from actually watching the game, these are the three guys that can be called "winners" or "stars of the game" despite the team result.

1. QB Caleb Williams

Williams was perfect for the Bears against the Lions. He had one of those games where he showed just what he can do when things are going well for him. The league leader in sacks taken wasn’t on the ground as much as he’s used to, and that played a helping hand in his big numbers. The rookie QB had a great day throwing the ball. Williams completed 26 passes on 40 attempts for 334 yards. He threw two touchdown passes and once again didn’t throw an interception.

In addition, Williams ran the ball effectively. He gained 34 yards on six carries for Chicago. Those aren’t huge rushing numbers, but he knows when to take off and slide for a few extra yards while also protecting himself. Williams now has 3,271 passing yards on the season, which is the sixth most in franchise history for a single season with two games left. Reaching 4,000 yards is unlikely but breaking the franchise record (3,838) set by Erik Kramer is very doable. If he does that as a rookie, he should be proud of his year despite his inept team.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts after his touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2. WR Rome Odunze

The Bears landed a really good receiver when they took Odunze with the ninth overall and they knew that. Could they have used an offensive lineman or a pass rusher? Of course, but Odunze is going to be a big part of the offense for a long time. He showed some of the good stuff in Sunday's loss to the Lions. Odunze had four catches for 77 yards. He averaged almost 20 yards per reception, which is remarkable big-play stuff.

If he gets even more targets/catches per game in the future, his totals will rival some of the best in the entire NFL. This was a star performance from one of the players that the Bears need to see it from. Growing together with Williams should help Chicago's offense finally develop into something good. Of course, it depends on the coaching hire as well but these two will play a huge role.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after his touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

3. WR Keenan Allen

The Bears have a stud veteran player in Allen, but he has not had the year he wanted to have. He's been fine but not the leader that people expected him to be. There is also the fact that Allen most likely isn't coming back next season (unless they agree to a team-friendly extension during the offseason), so there seems to be a lack of interest in the betterment of the team as well.

With that said, Allen was incredible on Sunday against the Lions. Games like that (in a winning season) were what Ryan Poles had in mind when he traded for Allen. Allen made nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. He played a big role in Williams having a big day, which is all the Bears want to see now. Allen has a lot more to give to the NFL so he is looking for a contract. Finishing the season strong could help the Bears with Williams and help Allen get a nice contract with a good team over the offseason

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Lions: Biggest winners from Chicago's Week 16 loss