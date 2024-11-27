Bears vs. Lions: 4 key matchups to watch on Thanksgiving

The Chicago Bears (4-7) are coming off a fifth consecutive loss to face the Detroit Lions (10-1) on Thanksgiving day. The Bears and Lions both have a short week after playing on Sunday. Chicago beat Detroit in their second matchup last season, ending a Lions’ three-game winning streak in the series.

ESPN Analytics are currently giving the Lions a 76.2% chance to defeat the Bears. Detroit is led by quarterback Jared Goff, who has thrown for 2,761 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Lions are averaging the most points per game with 32.7, and the most total yards per game with 394.3. The Bears are averaging just 20.1 points and 300.6 yards per game.

The odds of this matchup are stacked against the Bears, just like they have been for the last five weeks. As receiver DJ Moore said, the Bears keep finding new ways to lose. Here are the key matchups to look out for as Chicago looks to break its losing streak tomorrow.

Bears pass rush vs. Detroit’s offensive line

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the Bears have struggled over this losing streak to get to the quarterback. Their pass rush was revitalized a little bit in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings as Sam Darnold was sacked three times. But the Lions have done a good job of protecting Jared Goff this season. He’s only been sacked 21 times and pressured 112 times. Defensive linemen Gervon Dexter Sr., DeMarcus Walker and Montez Sweat will have a big task on their hands but they all played well last week. Having Kyler Gordon back in the nickel also helps, as he’s been a menace getting into the backfield when healthy.

Bears run defense vs. Gibbs and Montgomery

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 24: DeMarcus Walker #95 and Gervon Dexter Sr. #99 of the Chicago Bears celebrate after a sack during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The former Bear, David Montgomery, is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game with a shoulder injury, but Dan Campbell announced he will play. The Bears are in for a long day dealing with him. The big back has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season — second most in the NFL. Then you have the lightning to compliment Montgomery’s thunder: Jahmyr Gibbs. The second-year back is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns with 886 and 10, respectively. The cherry on top for the Lions’ run game is that they block very well — Pro Football Focus gives them the second highest run-blocking grade at 76.8. The Bears defense has gotten better against the run as the season has gone on, but they still allow 129.7 yards on the ground per game. Chicago can’t let Gibbs and Montgomery break loose, because the more the run, the easier it is for the Bears defense to wear down and allow Goff to get easy completions.

Caleb Williams vs. Lions’ secondary

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Lions have emerged as one of the best secondaries in the NFL this season. PFF gives them the third highest coverage grade at 85.4. Lions’ safety Kerby Joseph is tied for first in the league with seven interceptions, and fellow safety Brian Branch has four. Joseph, Branch and cornerback Carlton Davis III have combined for a whopping 32 passes defensed through 11 games. Williams hasn’t thrown a pick during the Bears’ five-game losing-streak, and has played amazing since Thomas Brown took over as offensive coordinator. Williams also showed he has the confidence and ability to tear up a top-NFL defense against the Vikings.

Jaylon Johnson vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (33) intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Campbell announced the St. Brown’s injury isn't a concern and he should be good to go on Thanksgiving. This marks two games in a row that Jaylon Johnson will face one of the NFL’s top receivers. St. Brown has 747 yards for nine touchdowns this season, and has also been a threat returning punts. But Johnson absolutely shut down Justin Jefferson last week. I have no doubt that he can do the same to St. Brown. The Bears just need to be able to stop WR2 Jameson Williams if Johnson has St. Brown buckled. Because last week, Jordan Addison cooked Chicago’s secondary while Johnson had Jefferson locked down.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Lions: 4 key matchups to watch on Thanksgiving