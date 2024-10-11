Bears vs. Jaguars game picks: Will Chicago extend their win streak?

The Chicago Bears (3-2) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) in London in Week 6, where Chicago is looking to record their third straight win this season.

The Bears are coming off a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, where the offense and defense were dominant in a game that was very much over at halftime. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had his best outing as a pro, receiver DJ Moore reminded the Panthers what they've been missing and the defense made an impression with four sacks and three takeaways. Now, Chicago will be looking to build on that momentum in Sunday's international matchup.

Heading into this Week 6 matchup, the Bears have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games heading into the bye week. But can they get it done across the pond? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday's matchup.

Alyssa Barbieri (3-2): Bears 23, Jaguars 17

The Bears have hit their stride in the favorable portion of their schedule, and they're looking to build on their winning streak heading into the bye week. Sunday's game against the Jaguars presents another opportunity for rookie Caleb Williams and the offense to build on their momentum, which includes a balanced approach with the run game with D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. While establishing the run will be important, Chicago's offense should look to attack a Jaguars passing defense that's the worst in the NFL. There will be opportunities for Williams to attack downfield with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen and put the pressure on Jacksonville's offense.

The Bears defense will likely be without not one, but two key members of their top secondary with safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), who's already been ruled out, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf), who's doubtful for Sunday. This is a game where Chicago needs their defensive line to step up and get after Trevor Lawrence, which is something they've done well against opposing quarterbacks this season. Gervon Dexter has totaled one sack in all but one game this season, Montez Sweat remains a game wrecker and the Bears' fresh rotation of defensive linemen will allow opportunities for others to thrive. The biggest concern remains Chicago's run defense, which will face a tough task against the Jaguars' 11th-ranked rushing attack with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. If they can contain the rushing attack and force Lawrence to beat them, they'll have this Bears team in a good position to extend their winning streak.

With that said, it's important to note, while it's a "home" game, the Bears won't be at Soldier Field. International games are iffy, but it seems like Chicago did everything possible to ensure they would be prepared for the change, including leaving Monday night and giving players time to acclimate. If this game was at Soldier Field, I might pick the Bears to win by multiple scores. But, for now, I'm picking Chicago to escape London with their third straight win.

Brendan Sugrue (3-2): Bears 21, Jaguars 19

London games make me nervous when they involve the Bears. Normally, they’re a nice appetizer for a full slate of NFL games early in the morning. When the Bears are involved, though, you just want them to escape with a win by any means necessary.

The good news is this game comes at the perfect time. The Bears are flying high after winning two games in a row where they seemingly fixed their offense, and they’re facing another opponent whose defense is susceptible to big plays. Even though the Jaguars got the monkey off their back by winning their first game, that doesn’t mean they’re about to light the world on fire. This is still a poorly coached team that has plummeted over their last 16 games, despite having talented players.

The other key factor is the time zone. We have seen prior Bears teams ship out to London on Thursday afternoon before a Sunday game, leaving them with just over 48 hours before game time. Unsurprisingly, those teams came out flat. Just go rewatch the 2019 game against the Raiders.

This time, they handled things differently and left three days earlier, giving them ample time to get their bodies adjusted. Jacksonville, meanwhile, couldn’t get out until Thursday night. Jet lag is real, especially when traveling 6-7 hours ahead, and that could play a major role in how this game goes.

Aside from that, I don’t know what to expect from this game. Overseas games are weird, and the performances should all be taken with a grain of salt. All that matters is they get out of them with a victory, and I think it happens, even if it’s a close one. That would give Chicago a three-game winning streak and put them two games over. 500, two things that haven’t happened in nearly four years. They’re past due.

Vinnie Parise (2-3): Bears 28, Jaguars 17

This is a big game for the Chicago Bears. It is far from a must-win but they can gain some huge momentum by going into the Bye Week 4-2. This win would also come over a Jaguars team that is better than their 1-4 record shows.

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been wonderful this season but it isn’t completely his fault. The team and coaching around him has been a big part of the downfall. He showed last week against the Indianapolis Colts that he can drop 300+ yards on any given Sunday. The Bears need to be ready.

Chicago left for London on Monday while the Jaguars are still getting used to the jet lag (they are there for two games). Hopefully, this advantage works in favor of the Bears. If Caleb Williams continues to progress and they run the ball as they have recently, they can get this victory and come home happy.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Kyler Gordon #6 and Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a third down stop against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Mike Pendleton (4-1): Bears 27, Jaguars 17

After putting up their most points of the season, the Bears offense looks to have turned a corner. That will be key going into the game against a lowly Jaguars defense. The rankings and stats on paper haven’t seemed to matter all that much, but this is a game that the Bears have to have.

Jacksonville may feel a bit higher after finally getting a win after 315 days, but there are several notable keys coming into this game. The loss of Jaquan Brisker who will miss the game due to a concussion can’t be overstated, that’s a big loss to one of the league’s top secondary.

The two offensive factors the Bears will have to focus on will be Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and the running game. Thomas Jr. already has three touchdowns on the season, including an 85-yard catch and run touchdown last week against the Colts. The Bears have been near the bottom of the pack when it comes to the run defense, but Jacksonville presents two viable running backs in Travis Etienne Jr and Tank Bigsby. This game won’t be a walk-in-the-park as it was against Carolina, but this is again another game that the Bears should win on paper and if they do, they’ll continue to rack up wins and build confidence as they head into their bye week.

Preston Comer (3-2): Bears 30, Jaguars 20

The Bears offense has finally — hopefully — found itself a rhythm this season. They’re going overseas, but I expect to see the same boldness and aggressiveness from Caleb Williams on the field and Shane Waldron’s play calling from the sidelines.

The Jaguars finally got a win this season, but before beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, they averaged just 15 points per game. The Colts defense has been solid this season, but not as good as the Bears’ No. 2 ranked defense according to Pro Football Focus. Missing Jaquan Brisker stings for Chicago but I have no doubt that Kevin Byard III and the rest of the secondary can keep the Jaguars offense in check.

The only elephant in the room for the Bears’ defense has been stopping the run, which just so happens where Jacksonville’s offense has produced the most this season. Travis Ettiene Jr. is averaging 4.4 yards per carry while Tank Bigsby is averaging eight, and both backs have over 200 yards this season.

I don’t think it will be the dog-walking we saw against Carolina at Soldier Field, but I’m sure we will see the occasional hiccup or rookie mistakes that come with playing a somewhat better team. I think the Bears should when this game without too much stress.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Jaguars game picks: Will Chicago extend their win streak?