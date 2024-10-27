Bears vs. Commanders: Live score updates, highlights from Week 8 game

The Chicago Bears (4-2) will battle the Washington Commanders (5-2) on Sunday in Week 8, where the Bears are looking to record their fourth straight win in a possible battle between No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels.

Chicago is coming off a bye week which allowed rest for banged up players. But before that, the Bears delivered a 35-16 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and the defense continued its dominance even down key starters in the secondary. It marked Chicago's third straight win and eighth consecutive "home" victory.Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a dominating 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers, where the Commanders were with our rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels for most of the game. Daniels suffered a rib injury during the team's first drive, and he didn't return. Marcus Mariota didn't seem to have any problems against the one-win Panthers as he proceeded to lead them to victory behind an impressive defensive effort.

Bears vs. Commanders score updates

Bears vs. Commanders time today

Date: Oct. 13, 2024

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Md.)

What channel is Bears vs. Commanders game on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

Radio: ESPN 1000

Bears vs. Commanders history

Series record: Commanders lead, 27-25-1

Bears' last win: Oct. 5, 2023 (40-20)

Commanders' last win: Oct. 13, 2022 (12-7)

Bears vs. Commanders predictions

The hope is we get Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels in this game, but regardless I believe it’ll be a close contest between two ascending NFC squads. The Bears defense has been among the league’s best this season, and they haven’t allowed more than 21 points in 12 consecutive games. The key will be Chicago’s offense, which has exploded in the past two games averaging 35.5 points per game. If the Bears can establish the run, protect Williams and protect the football, I see them escaping with a narrow win. Bears 24, Commanders 21

Bears vs. Commanders betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Spread: Bears -3

Over/under : 43

Moneyline: Bears -160, Commanders +135

Bears vs. Commanders injury updates

Bears : S Jaquan Brisker (out, concussion); CB Kyler Gordon (out, hamstring); OL Larry Borom (questionable, ankle); RB Travis Homer (questionable, finger); DE Jacob Martin (questionable, toe)

Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels (questionable, rib); OT Brandon Coleman (out, concussion); DE Dorance Armstrong (questionable, rib)

Bears vs. Commanders weather update

At kickoff, the temperature is expected to be 58 degrees and sunny with no chance of rain in the forecast. The wind is blowing north northwest at 3 MPH.

Bears schedule 2024

Sept. 8 - vs. Tennessee Titans (W, 24-17)

Sept. 15 - at Houston Texans (L, 19-13)

Sept. 22 - at Indianapolis Colts (L, 21-16)

Sept. 29 - vs. Los Angeles Rams (W, 24-18)

Oct. 6 - vs. Carolina Panthers (W, 36-10)

Oct. 13 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 35-16)

Week 7 - BYE

Oct. 27 - at Washington Commanders

Nov. 3 - at Arizona Cardinals

Nov. 10 - vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 17 - vs. Green Bay Packers

Nov. 24 - vs. Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Lions

Dec. 8 - at San Francisco 49ers

Dec. 16 - at Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 22 - vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 26 - vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jan. 5 - at Green Bay Packers

Commanders schedule 2024

Sept. 8 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L, 37-20)

Sept. 15 - vs. New York Giants (W, 21-18)

Sept. 23 - at Cincinnati Bengals (W, 38-22)

Sept. 29 - at Arizona Cardinals (W, 42-14)

Oct. 6 - vs. Cleveland Browns (W, 34-13)

Oct. 13 - at Baltimore Ravens (L, 30-23)

Oct. 20 - vs. Carolina Panthers (W, 40-7)

Oct. 27 - vs. Chicago Bears

Nov. 3 - at New York Giants

Nov. 10 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 14 - at Philadelphia Eagles

Nov. 24 - vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 1 - vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 14 - BYE

Dec. 15 - at New Orleans Saints

Dec. 22 - vs. Philadephia Eagles

Dec. 29 - vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jan. 5 - at Dallas Cowboys

