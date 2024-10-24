Bears vs Commanders: Causes for concern in Week 8 matchup

The Chicago Bears (4-2), riding a three-game winning streak and coming off of their bye week, are headed to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders (4-2) in a spotlight game on Sunday. There is a certain aura to this matchup as it could feature the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams of the Bears, and the No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels of the Commanders, but the health status of Daniels is unknown thus far.

After suffering a ribs injury last week, Daniels was listed as week-to-week for a game that will be spotlighted on national TV on the CBS broadcast with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Even after losing Daniels early in the first quarter, the Commanders, led by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, routed the Carolina Panthers 40-7 as they picked up their fourth win of the season.

The matchup and storyline of this game may lose some of its aura if Daniels is out, but there is no reason to think it'll be an easy game if he's out. With Kliff Kingsbury running the show as the Commanders offensive coordinator, Washington's offense currently ranks fourth in total offense in the league, and they present plenty of challenges.

Here are three causes for concern heading into the Week 8 matchup against the Commanders.

1. Dual-threat quarterback, no matter if it is Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

There's no denying the talent level of Daniels, who in his first six games in the league has thrown for 1,410 yards with over 75% passes completed with six passing touchdowns to only two interceptions. Daniels, who has skyrocketed not only in Rookie Of the Year conversations, but MVP conversations as well, has also added 372 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

If it is not Daniels under center for Washington, the Bears still need to be careful with Marcus Mariota, who filled in nicely for them in the win against Carolina last week. Throwing for two touchdowns while adding 11 carries on the ground, Mariota is also dangerous as a dual-threat and he's had success in the past against Chicago.

This all comes down to the health of the Bears defense, specifically the secondary, and how they will execute their gameplan to defend Kingsbury's very successful offense.

2. Two-headed monster at running back with Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The key to this game for the Bears will be a heavy focus on their run defense, as the Commanders have been dominant behind their quarterback and two strong running backs in Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. On the year, Washington ranks third in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging over 165 yards on the ground and in six games, where they've totaled 14 rushing touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. has 396 yards on the ground with six touchdowns, and is averaging just under five yards per carry. Known to be a weapon in the red zone and close the goal line, the Commanders utilize both him and Ekeler as part of their dangerous offense, in different ways. While it's been Robinson who has gotten the bulk of the carries, Ekeler, who has 188 yards rushing and just one rushing touchdown, but averages 5.9 yards per carry. Ekeler's biggest threat, as it has been throughout his career, his ability to catch out of the backfield where has 18 receptions on the year through the first six games.

They can attack with their quarterback or either of these running backs, but it's also worth mentioning Jeremy McNichols, who has three rushing touchdowns on just 25 carries this year.

3. Bye week hangover

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Matt Eberflus embraces Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

One major benefit to the Bears having an early bye week this season is that it came following the win in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Able to rest their bodies and get players healthy is key to sustaining success, but the break in riding momentum could be a reason to be cautiously optimistic.

After sputtering out of the gate in the first three weeks, the Bears, specifically the offense, has come together and the team as a whole is riding a three-game winning streak. The devil's advocate comment is that the Bears beat teams beneath them and won the games they're expected to win against weaker opponents, but the fact is they got the victories.

When riding a wave of momentum, especially coming into a game so high-profiled as this matchup against the Commanders, it does raise the question if a week off in between a third straight victory, and a national spotlight game will help or hurt this team. Getting rested and healthy certainly helps, but the flow of being in a game week is far different than relaxing on the bye week. Time will tell if the Bears offense is slow coming out against Washington or they carry the momentum they've built over the last three wins. For what it's worth, Chicago has never won coming off the bye under Matt Eberflus.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs Commanders: Causes for concern in Week 8 matchup