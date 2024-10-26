Bears vs. Commanders: 3 keys for Chicago's offense in Week 8

After a brief pause in action, the Chicago Bears (4-2) begin their trek through the second half of the season by traveling to Northwest Stadium to clash with the Washington Commanders (5-2).

The Week 8 contest was set to be quite the spectacle, as it was supposed to be the battle of two highly-decorated, first round rookie quarterbacks, with second overall selection Jayden Daniels hosting first overall pick Caleb Williams. Excitement for the game emphatically deflated after Daniels suffered a rib injury in last week’s contest against the Panthers, throwing his status for this Sunday questionable.

Even if his rookie counterpart is unable to take the field, Williams and the Bears’ offense are still looking to take care of business. The NFC North’s immense success puts pressure on Chicago to keep up with their rivals, making the games ahead feel like must-wins.

For this week, Chicago is well-equipped to come out of Washington with a victory: Williams is beginning to tap into the talent the Bears became so enamored with, the offensive line has rounded into shape, and the skill players have become more of a factor in the operation. The game projects to be well in the Bears’ favor, but projections are never completely accurate. The Commanders are a five-win team that plays with pride, and they’ll be intent on not letting the hot-shot Bears walk all over them.

With just a couple days until kickoff, let’s go over the three keys for Chicago’s offense in Week 8.

1. Get off to a fast start

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Chicago has done an admirable job of building off their success in previous weeks, retaining the components of their offense that work and fine-tuning that one that haven’t. In the club’s three-game win streak before the bye, they managed to congeal their strengths into an efficient product on the field, giving the Rams all they could handle in the Bears’ Week 4 win. Their next two games against the Panthers and Jaguars presented the team with a prime opportunity to tweak their gameplan and test it against two franchises that are a couple tiers below Chicago in their overall capabilities, ensuring their victory while they experiment. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron had said that getting off to a good start is one of things he’s been attempting to instill in his offense, and the offense preparedness to accomplish that will be tested this week against the Commanders.

A fitting word to describe Washington’s defense would be “steady." They’re ranked 16th in overall defense, being slightly more effective in pass coverage than run defense. If the Bears’ sudden offensive potency is any indicator, their opponent’s middling defense this week shouldn’t hinder their goal of hitting the ground running. Getting an early lead puts much more pressure on what potentially could be a Jayden Daniels-less Commanders offense, forcing backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to keep the game competitive. The Commanders harbor plenty of firepower even without their starting quarterback, meaning they can make the Bears uncomfortable if they fail to put the game out of reach. Starting fast and making Washington play catch-up is crucial to a Chicago victory this Sunday.

2. Get the ball into playmakers’ hands

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates his receiving touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

With the advent of Chicago gearing up to take on Washington this week, one can’t help but fondly look back on their matchup in 2023, which most notably was the game where the offense finally snapped into place, stomping Washington 40-20 and getting their first win of the year. That memorable night was on the mind of star wide receiver DJ Moore as well, who recently was asked about his incredible performance from that night, where he had eight catches for a staggering 230 yards and three touchdowns. Moore couldn’t help but grin at the question and admit that a career night like that “doesn’t go out of your mind.” It’s not realistic to expect a spectacle of that scale from Moore or any of the offensive skill players this week, but Chicago can extrapolate from that game a key ingredient to success: getting the ball to the offensive playmakers.

Unlike last season, Moore isn’t the only receiver capable of doing some damage. Rookie Rome Odunze and veteran Keenan Allen could find themselves having a big night, as well as reliable tight end Cole Kmet. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams connected with both Allen and Kmet for touchdowns in their Week 6 game against Jacksonville, and Odunze had his big moment against the Colts in Week 3, going over 100 yards receiving and catching a touchdown. Star running back D’Andre Swift can’t be discounted from the playmaker discussions either; he’s compiled 257 rushing yards and three scores over the Bears’ three-game win streak. Chicago boasts a plethora of weapons that can cut deep into the Commanders’ defense, and I’d expect Waldron to utilize them to the fullest. Fantasy football players, consider starting some of Chicago’s skill players. Big numbers may be in store.

3. Play mistake-free football

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Caleb Williams of Chicago Bears reacts during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

An underrated aspect of Chicago’s ascent this year is their discipline in not turning the ball over. They have only given the ball away seven times this year, with the majority of them being the result of a malfunctioning offense in the first few weeks. The Bears have played clean football for consecutive weeks now, and football coaches at every level would tell you avoiding turnovers in the fastest way to secure a win. Washington’s ability to compete with Chicago is limited due to Daniels’ injury, so their defense is sure to make plays for the football as often as possible. So, Chicago’s objective is clear: be disciplined with the ball and don’t fumble or throw interceptions. The Commanders will be eager to flip the field and give their crippled offense an easy path to score – the Bears can’t let them come away with easy points.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Commanders: 3 keys for Chicago's offense in Week 8