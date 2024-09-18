Bears vs. Colts: 7 things to know heading into Week 3 game

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, where they'll be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season.

Chicago is coming off a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans (2-0), where the offense struggled for the second straight game. While Caleb Williams had a solid first half, he tried to do too much behind a shaky offensive line and was under duress consistently. But, for the second straight game, the defense singlehandedly kept them in the game. The Bears had a chance to win it on the final possession, but the offense couldn't get it done.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 3 game against the Colts:

1. Bears will play their third straight AFC South opponent

The Bears open the 2024 NFL season with three games against AFC South opponents -- the Tennessee Titans (Week 1), the Houston Texans (Week 2) and the Colts (Week 3). So far, Chicago is 1-1 after defeating Tennessee in comeback fashion and dropping a Sunday Night Football game against Houston. This is the Bears' final game against the AFC South until Week 6, when they head to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2. Bears have won 3 of last 4 matchups in Indianapolis

These two teams last played in 2020, where Indianapolis emerged victorious 19-11. The Colts leads the all-time series, 25-19, and has emerged victorious in the previous two meetings dating back to 2016. But the Bears have fared well in Indianapolis, winning three of the last four matchups on the road in this series. Chicago's last win against the Colts came in 2012, when the Bears won 41-21.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

3. Matt Eberflus' return to Indianapolis

Before the Bears hired Matt Eberflus as head coach in 2022, he served as the Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-21. He took a Colts defense that ranked 29th in 2017 and turned them into the 11th best defense in his first year. While Eberflus has faced his former team during the preseason last year -- a 24-17 loss -- this will be the first time he plays them in the regular season.

4. Bears defense has been stingy in second half

The only reason Chicago isn't winless through the first two weeks of the season is their dominant defense, which singlehandedly helped defeat the Titans (with some help from special teams). The defense has been at its best in the second half, where they've allowed just three points per game in the final two quarters against both the Titans and a the explosive Texans. The one area the defense needs to clean up is getting off to a quicker start in the first half. But they're only allowing 18.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

5. Colts defense has been susceptible against the run

The Bears run game has struggled through the first two games, where they're averaging just 77.5 yards per game, which ranks 28th in the league. It's a far cry from their top-two ranked rushing attack from the past two seasons, although Justin Fields was a big part of that. Luckily for Chicago, the next three games present opportunities for the run game to get going. The Bears' next three opponents have given up the most rushing yards per game this season -- Indianapolis (237.0), Los Angeles Rams (197.0) and Carolina Panthers (199.5). Shane Waldron needs to find a way to get the run game open to help Caleb Williams and this passing offense.

6. Caleb Williams still searching for first passing touchdown

It's been a rough start to Williams' rookie season, where he's thrown for a combined 267 yards, completed 56.1 percent of his passes and thrown two interceptions. Through two games, Williams has yet to throw a touchdown, joining the likes of fellow rookies Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Sunday's game provides an opportunity for Williams to finally get in the touchdown column.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

7. Colts will be without DT DeForest Buckner

The Bears interior offensive line has struggled mightily through the first two games, but they're catching a break at the perfect time. The Colts placed star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Buckner, who is eligible to return in Week 7, has totaled seven tackles and 1.5 sacks through two games this season on a struggling Indianapolis defense.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. Colts: 7 things to know heading into Week 3 game