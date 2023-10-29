Bears vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

The Week 8 “Sunday Night Football” matchup pits two teams currently on opposite ends of the momentum pendulum.

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) are coming off two consecutive losses, while quarterback Justin Herbert continues to nurse a broken finger on his non-throwing hand. The Chicago Bears (2-5) have won two of their past three games, including last week’s surprising 30-12 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders with rookie Tyson Bagent making his NFL debut. Justin Fields, the Bears’ regular starting QB, remains out with a dislocated thumb.

What time is Bears at Chargers?

The Bears at Chargers kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC and Peacock. The game is also available to stream for free on FuboTV.

Bears vs. Chargers inactive players: Gerald Everett is out

Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start with Justin Fields still out with thumb injury on his throwing hand. Last week, Bagent — an undrafted rookie quarterback from Division II Shepherd University — led the Bears to their first home win since Week 3 of last season.

The Chargers, meanwhile, will be without starting tight end Gerald Everett, who is nursing a hip injury.

Bears' inactive players

QB Justin Fields

DB Terell Smith

DL Dominique Robinson

DB Jaquan Brisker

OL Nate Davis

Chargers' inactive players:

TE Gerald Everett

S Jaylinn Hawkins

RB Elijah Dotson

OL Zack Bailey

WR Alex Erickson

DL Christopher Hinton

Bears at Chargers: Predictions and picks

Here are the USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers

Tyler Dragon: Chargers

Victoria Hernandez: Bears

Jordan Mendoza: Chargers

Jarrett Bell: Chargers

Safid Deen: Chargers

Nate Davis: Chargers

Chris Bumbaca: Chargers

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Chargers

Bears at Chargers odds

Highlighting Sunday Night Football odds, the Chicago Bears are among the best bets for NFL Week 8 as heavy underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are favored by 8.5 points at home, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

According to the top NFL betting apps, no player on either roster is among those with the best NFL MVP betting odds in 2023, but Chargers QB Justin Herbert (+5000) is an interesting longshot. Neither team can claim the best early Super Bowl betting odds.

All odds provided by BetMGM.

