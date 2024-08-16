Bears vs. Bengals: 5 biggest storylines ahead of Week 2 preseason game

The countdown to the regular season continues, and the Chicago Bears will face a major test against a tough Cincinnati Bengals team this Saturday. Despite Thursday's joint practice, coach Matt Eberflus said starters will play on Saturday, which should provide valuable reps for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in Week 2 of the preseason.

Much will need to be decided in the next few weeks. The new-look offense will need to continue to get comfortable with each other, several key positions are still up for the taking, and roster cuts are imminent. This week's game will be crucial in how the roster shakes out.

With all that said, let's break down the five biggest storylines ahead of Bears vs. Bengals.

1. Can the Bears carry their momentum from last week’s win into this week?

The Bears look different this year. A significant shakeup of the roster that included a change of guard at football’s most important position, quarterback, plays a part in that, but I mean there’s been a shift in mentality and level of discipline. The proof is found on the field; Chicago has largely outplayed their two preseason opponents, with the starters setting the example and the backups following their lead. Wins and losses are unimportant in the preseason, as we all know, but the Bears' elevated level of play so far sends a clear message: they’re ready to win in 2024.

The Bengals will look to strike a major blow on Chicago’s growing confidence, so Saturday will provide a crucial test for the navy blue and orange. The key for the Bears is not to grow complacent with their impressive play so far; the Cincinnati is a battle-tested team who’s been to the playoffs several times in recent years, and they can quickly bury Chicago if they’re not careful. The Bears will need to stay prepared and bring with them that same energy and focus that allowed them to blow out the Bills last week. Chicago has all of the necessary talent to go head-to-head with the Bengals – it’s up to them to tap into it and play a complete football game this week.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears talks with DJ Moore #2 and Rome Odunze #15 prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

2. How long will the starters play?

As important as the preseason is for the unproven players trying to secure a roster spot, the fans don’t cozy up in an armchair to watch the backups play. We football-obsessed fiends take time off every weekend to get a small glimpse at our favorite team’s starting roster take the field, soaking in every snap before they retire to the sideline to allow the backups to have a shot. It’s no different for Bears fans, who were immediately captivated with the 2024 version of the team last week against the Bills. The starters only played a couple of drives before their day was over last Saturday, so everyone's biggest question heading into this week has to be “how long will the starters go this week?”

Well, for starters (see what I did there?), head coach Matt Eberflus did confirm the first team will play against the Bengals, which is a good start. With that affirmation, it can be surmised that the starters will play longer than they did last week, as intensity usually ramps up as the preseason goes on. It can be further extrapolated that this week’s contest will be Chicago’s dress rehearsal for the season, as the Bears will uniquely play in four preseason games this year. In the classic four-game preseason format, the starters see extremely limited snaps in the first two games, much more playing time in the third and barely any playing time in the final game. This method of controlling the first-team’s workload was widely used to prevent serious injury before the regular season.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet was asked Thursday how long he believes the starters will play, to which he guessed about a quarter, which lines up with the expanded playing time usually seen in the third preseason game, though he clarified he wasn’t certain. Overall, it can be guessed that the Bears’ starters will play much longer than they did last week, as Saturday’s game will be their final tune-up before the season. Regardless, the fanbase’s collective excitement to see the first-team have prolonged playing time this weekend is tangible, and it’ll make for fun Saturday afternoon.

3. Who will stand out in key position battles?

There’s no question that the starters in action is the main attraction of the preseason. The second-most interesting aspect of the preseason? The position battles, of course.

Several battles are being waged across the roster for starting positions, with several candidates making real cases for their respective titles. The competitions are at defensive end, center, and right guard, with less pressing positions such as backup quarterback and running back also in the air. Through training camp and two preseason games, rookie Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy stand out at defensive end, while Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton stand out at center. Even right guard, where Nate Davis is penciled in, isn't settled. But Bates is considered "week-to-week," which gives Shelton and Davis a chance to solidify their jobs. Also, Brett Rypien and undrafted rookie Austin Reed are competing for the third string QB position, and receiver-turned-running back Velus Jones Jr. and undrafted rookie Ian Wheeler are contending for the final running back spot.

Players at these battleground positions only have two preseason games and a few weeks of training camp left to make an impact. For these players, it’s not just first place and second place. First place can be significant playing time in the regular season and beyond, while second place could mean the loss of a roster spot. Who leads these races will be more clear following Saturday’s game.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Ian Wheeler #33 of the Chicago Bears celebrates his touchdown run with teammate John Jackson III #26 during the second half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bears won 33-6. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

4. Will the young players continue to be productive?

Many of the players competing in those positional battles are younger players, surprisingly; rookies and second-year pros pairing their undeniable talent with discipline beyond their years. The newcomers have completely overshadowed their veteran peers in some cases, using their limited snaps in an ultra-efficient manner. It’s rare to see so many tenderfoots make such an impact, so the question has to be posed: can the younger players continue their impressive play?

They’ll be tested as soon as the game commences, as Chicago has two high-profile rookies who will be looking to string together another solid performance. Williams looked sharp in his first taste of NFL action last week, demonstrating a calm composure that hasn’t been seen in a Bears’ QB in some time. Receiver Rome Odunze was a no-show in the end-of-game box score, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort. The cameras of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” captured Odunze’s efforts to work his way into the offense, but he and rookie passer could not get on the same page. Past the two headliners, promising newcomers pepper the roster: receiver Collin Johnson made noise in the Hall of Fame game, catching a pair of touchdowns; it was Wheeler’s turn to turn in a couple of scores against the Bills, which he did on the ground, and second-year pro Micah Baskerville came away with the game’s only turnover, picking off a pass and returning it for his own TD.

It’s new school over old school, at least in the preseason, and it’ll be interesting to see if things continue to trend that way in the Bears’ third preseason game.

5. Who will have the biggest highlight play of the game?

Preseason games are difficult to interpret. When a big play happens, several variables begin to present themselves: did the player make a great play, or did his opponent make a great mistake? Does a quarterback having a four-touchdown day mean he played an incredible game, or did he just reap the benefits of playing against third-stringers? There’s always something to consider when these huge plays happen, but even the preseason can’t take away from the cool factor of a big play. A leaping catch for a huge gain, a gashing run that leaves several defenders in disarray, a pinpoint accurate throw into the corner of the endzone for a score – that’s what the spirit of the game is about.

So, which Bears player will be the focus of “Hard Knocks” next week due to a jaw-dropping highlight? I’ll call my shot here and say Odunze. He’s had no chance to demonstrate what he can do, and something about a deep shot from Williams to Odunze for the score hits all the right notes for me. Can’t say why. Even if Odunze doesn’t get the best play of the game, whoever it is will be the talk of Chicago for the next week.

