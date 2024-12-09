Bears vs. 49ers: Studs and duds from another brutal loss

New (interim) head coach, same Chicago Bears team. The Bears extended their losing streak to seven games with an abysmal showing against the San Francisco 49ers, where they were blown out, 38-13, with Thomas Brown now leading the charge for Chicago,.

This wasn't the worst loss, from an optics standpoint, this season -- take your pick between the Hail Mary, blocked field goal, no timeout on Thanksgiving, etc. But this was the most lopsided game of the season for Chicago, who were completely dominated in the first half, which included an abysmal offensive showing with a total of four yards. The defense, with new defensive play caller Eric Washington, were ripped apart by Kyle Shanahan and his offense, and it's hard to see this Bears team winning another game this season.

There were plenty of noteworthy performances, good and bad, in this defeat. We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears' loss vs. San Francisco:

Stud: WR Rome Odunze

Odunze has had a quiet rookie season, but it's clear the future is bright for the young receiver. While he didn't have the best game of his rookie year -- given the underwhelming performance of the offense as a whole -- he did have a career-best two touchdowns to go along with his four catches for 42 yards.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass in front of Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dud: Thomas Brown

Brown's first audition for the head coaching vacancy was a complete dud. The expectation was he'd have his team ready to play this game against an injury-riddled 49ers team -- and with three extra days to prepare. But they came out flat and had their worst offensive showing of the season in the first half with a total of just four yards, as well as their worst defensive showing (more on that later).

Stud: QB Caleb Williams

The first half was a disaster, but Williams put together some impressive drives in the second half. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 134 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, one lost fumble and a 116.9 passer rating. Unfortunately, Williams was under constant duress by the 49ers pass rush, and he was sacked seven times. It wasn't a stellar performance, but Williams continues to show why quarterback is the least of this team's worries in the future.

Dud: DC Eric Washington

While Washington won't get nearly the attention Brown does for his part in this loss, it was a rough debut for Washington as defensive play caller following Matt Eberflus' firing. The defense had its worst showing of the season against an injury-riddled 49ers squad, where the zone defense calls were abysmal, and Washington showed why Eberflus lasted as long as he did.

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown stands on the sideline during action against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Stud: P Tory Taylor

Someone give Taylor a raise, because he continues to be an absolute weapon and utilized more than he should be. With the offense struggling mightily in the first half -- totaling four yards and five punts -- Taylor was the MVP. He had six punts for 316 yards, averaging 52.7 yards per punt, downing two inside the 20-yard line and his longest punt was 60 yards.

Dud: Pass protection

Pass protection has been an issue all season for the Bears, and the offensive line once again struggled to give Williams adequate time. Williams was sacked seven times, including three sacks on third down in the first half, and he's the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL (56). It was notably left tackle Braxton Jones and center Coleman Shelton who struggled, and it's clear there's plenty of work to be done on the offensive line this offseason.

Stud: LB T.J. Edwards

There wasn't much to love on the defense, but Edwards was a standout, particularly in the first half with his physical play. Edwards led the team with 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and one QB hit. Edwards has been among the defense's most consistent players, and he showed that again on Sunday.

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins (99) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Dud: TE Cole Kmet

Kmet has been one of the Bears' best players, but he's had a rough couple of weeks. Once again, Kmet went without a catch, although he did have an opportunity. Kmet had a brutal drop on what should've been a successful two-point conversion attempt in the end zone. Williams put it right in his stomach and Kmet, who rarely drops passes, let it fall incomplete.

Dud: CB Tyrique Stevenson

Stevenson, like the Bears, hasn't been the same since that ill-fated Hail Mary play. He's lacked the intensity and passion that made him an upside player, and he just lacks the effort on the field. It's why Stevenson, who had two tackles, continues to rotate with Terell Smith, and it's hard to see him being a part of this team if he doesn't change.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. 49ers: Studs and duds from another brutal loss