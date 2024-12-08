The Chicago Bears (4-8) will play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, where the Bears are looking to end a six-game losing streak and get Thomas Brown a win in his first game as interim head coach.

The Bears are coming off a brutal 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus after he failed to use a timeout at the end of the game that cost them a potential win. Now, Brown steps in as interim head coach, where he'll continue to call plays for the offense and develop quarterback Caleb Williams in these final five games.

Chicago is a 3.5-point road underdog heading into Sunday's matchup against San Francisco, according to BetMGM. The over/under is set at 44.

Here's a look at the Bears' 53-man game-day roster heading into their Week 14 game vs. 49ers:

Quarterback (2)

Caleb Williams

Tyson Bagent

Running back (3)

D'Andre Swift

Roschon Johnson

Travis Homer

Wide receiver (6)

DJ Moore

Keenan Allen

Rome Odunze

Tyler Scott

DeAndre Carter

Collin Johnson

Tight end (3)

Cole Kmet

Gerald Everett

Marcedes Lewis

Offensive line (10)

Braxton Jones

Teven Jenkins

Darnell Wright

Coleman Shelton

Kiran Amegadjie

Ryan Bates

Matt Pryor

Doug Kramer Jr.

Larry Borom

Jake Curhan

Edge rusher (7)

Montez Sweat

DeMarcus Walker

Darrell Taylor

Austin Booker

Jacob Martin

Dominique Robinson

Daniel Hardy

Defensive tackle (5)

Gervon Dexter

Zacch Pickens

Chris Williams

Byron Cowart

Linebacker (5)

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Noah Sewell

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Cornerback (6)

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Tyrique Stevenson

Terell Smith

Josh Blackwell

Ameer Speed

Safety (4)

Kevin Byard

Elijah Hicks

Jonathan Owens

Tarvarius Moore

Specialists (3)

Cairo Santos

Tory Taylor

Scott Daly

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. 49ers: Chicago's game-day roster for Week 14