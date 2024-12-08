Advertisement

Bears vs. 49ers: Chicago's game-day roster for Week 14

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (4-8) will play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, where the Bears are looking to end a six-game losing streak and get Thomas Brown a win in his first game as interim head coach.

The Bears are coming off a brutal 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus after he failed to use a timeout at the end of the game that cost them a potential win. Now, Brown steps in as interim head coach, where he'll continue to call plays for the offense and develop quarterback Caleb Williams in these final five games.

Chicago is a 3.5-point road underdog heading into Sunday's matchup against San Francisco, according to BetMGM. The over/under is set at 44.

Here's a look at the Bears' 53-man game-day roster heading into their Week 14 game vs. 49ers:

Quarterback (2)

  • Caleb Williams

  • Tyson Bagent

Running back (3)

  • D'Andre Swift

  • Roschon Johnson

  • Travis Homer

Wide receiver (6)

  • DJ Moore

  • Keenan Allen

  • Rome Odunze

  • Tyler Scott

  • DeAndre Carter

  • Collin Johnson

Tight end (3)

  • Cole Kmet

  • Gerald Everett

  • Marcedes Lewis

Offensive line (10)

  • Braxton Jones

  • Teven Jenkins

  • Darnell Wright

  • Coleman Shelton

  • Kiran Amegadjie

  • Ryan Bates

  • Matt Pryor

  • Doug Kramer Jr.

  • Larry Borom

  • Jake Curhan

Edge rusher (7)

  • Montez Sweat

  • DeMarcus Walker

  • Darrell Taylor

  • Austin Booker

  • Jacob Martin

  • Dominique Robinson

  • Daniel Hardy

Defensive tackle (5)

  • Gervon Dexter

  • Zacch Pickens

  • Chris Williams

  • Byron Cowart

Linebacker (5)

  • Tremaine Edmunds

  • T.J. Edwards

  • Jack Sanborn

  • Noah Sewell

  • Amen Ogbongbemiga

Cornerback (6)

  • Jaylon Johnson

  • Kyler Gordon

  • Tyrique Stevenson

  • Terell Smith

  • Josh Blackwell

  • Ameer Speed

Safety (4)

  • Kevin Byard

  • Elijah Hicks

  • Jonathan Owens

  • Tarvarius Moore

Specialists (3)

  • Cairo Santos

  • Tory Taylor

  • Scott Daly

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. 49ers: Chicago's game-day roster for Week 14