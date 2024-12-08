Bears vs. 49ers: Chicago's game-day roster for Week 14
The Chicago Bears (4-8) will play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, where the Bears are looking to end a six-game losing streak and get Thomas Brown a win in his first game as interim head coach.
The Bears are coming off a brutal 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus after he failed to use a timeout at the end of the game that cost them a potential win. Now, Brown steps in as interim head coach, where he'll continue to call plays for the offense and develop quarterback Caleb Williams in these final five games.
Chicago is a 3.5-point road underdog heading into Sunday's matchup against San Francisco, according to BetMGM. The over/under is set at 44.
Here's a look at the Bears' 53-man game-day roster heading into their Week 14 game vs. 49ers:
Quarterback (2)
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Running back (3)
D'Andre Swift
Roschon Johnson
Travis Homer
Wide receiver (6)
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
Tyler Scott
DeAndre Carter
Collin Johnson
Tight end (3)
Cole Kmet
Gerald Everett
Marcedes Lewis
Offensive line (10)
Braxton Jones
Teven Jenkins
Darnell Wright
Coleman Shelton
Kiran Amegadjie
Ryan Bates
Matt Pryor
Doug Kramer Jr.
Larry Borom
Jake Curhan
Edge rusher (7)
Montez Sweat
DeMarcus Walker
Darrell Taylor
Austin Booker
Jacob Martin
Dominique Robinson
Daniel Hardy
Defensive tackle (5)
Gervon Dexter
Zacch Pickens
Chris Williams
Byron Cowart
Linebacker (5)
Tremaine Edmunds
T.J. Edwards
Jack Sanborn
Noah Sewell
Amen Ogbongbemiga
Cornerback (6)
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Tyrique Stevenson
Terell Smith
Josh Blackwell
Ameer Speed
Safety (4)
Kevin Byard
Elijah Hicks
Jonathan Owens
Tarvarius Moore
Specialists (3)
Cairo Santos
Tory Taylor
Scott Daly
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears vs. 49ers: Chicago's game-day roster for Week 14