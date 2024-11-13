Bears make team history with Shane Waldron firing

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears made the decision to move on from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after nine games following their third straight loss. Chicago's offense was stuck in a tailspin that showed no signs of letting up and something needed to be done. Waldron lasted just nine games after he was hired earlier in the winter to help usher in a new era, led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Waldron firing was expected after the last few weeks yielded no positive results. Unfortunately, it's par for the course when it comes to the Bears fielding a competent offense. They cycle through offensive coordinators like it's nobody's business. But even they did something with Waldron that they have not done in decades.

Waldron's Bears tenure of nine games was the shortest ever for a Bears offensive coordinator since 1970, according to Profootballhistory.com. Perry Moss is listed as the team's first dedicated offensive coordinator, who lasted the entire 14-game season in 1970. Since then, the Bears have had 18 offensive coordinators who coaches the entire season at the very least. Waldron is the only exception.

Shane Waldron's 9 games as Bears offensive coordinator is the shortest tenure for a Bears OC dating back to 1970.



19 other OCs lasted longer than Waldron.



For a team with a history of offensive ineptitude, they have never moved on as quickly from an OC as they did this week. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 12, 2024

Simply put, the Bears don't make these kinds of moves. Even when things are bad (John Shoop) or awful (Terry Shea), they have allowed their offensive coordinators to remain on the team until the end of the year. Not Waldron.

The Bears may not feel comfortable firing a head coach during the middle of the season, but they broke new ground by letting Waldron go. It could be a sign of what's to come if head coach Matt Eberflus doesn't get this team back on track in a hurry.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears make team history with Shane Waldron firing