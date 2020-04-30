Bears sign WR-return specialist Trevor Davis

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis.

Davis has 16 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown over four seasons with Green Bay, Oakland and Miami. He has averaged 10.1 yards on 59 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 58 kickoff returns.

Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last year after winning the NFC North in 2018.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL