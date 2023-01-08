Bears secure No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft after Texans pull off wild, last-minute upset over Colts

Chris Cwik
·6 min read

Against all odds, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago entered Week 18 with slim odds to secure the top pick in the draft. The team needed to lose to the Minnesota Vikings and see the Houston Texans defeat the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

That's exactly what happened Sunday. The Bears — sans quarterback Justin Fields — lost to the Vikings 29-13. Meanwhile, Texans quarterback Davis Mills rallied his team, throwing for three touchdowns, including one with 50 seconds left, in a wild 32-31 win over the Colts.

The word "wild" doesn't do the end of the Texans-Colts game justice. With Houston down by 7, Mills led a 14-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass on 4th and 20 to cut the deficit to one point. The play marked the first time a team converted on 4th and 20+ all season.

Instead of tying things up and going to overtime (the teams tied 20-20 in Houston in Week 1), Texans head coach Lovie Smith opted to go for two. Mills found Jordan Akins in the end zone to put the Texans up by one point with 50 seconds to play.

The Colts failed to rally in the final minute, giving the Texans the upset win ... and knocking Houston out of the No. 1 spot in the draft.

The Bears didn't make things nearly as exciting. The team made its Week 18 intentions pretty obvious in the days leading up to the Vikings game. The Bears opted to sit Fields due to a hip injury, instead starting Nathan Peterman at quarterback. He lasted a few drives before the Bears turned to backup Tim Boyle, who joined the team Nov. 30. Peterman eventually returned to the game.

Chicago fell behind early against the Vikings and, despite a passing touchdown from Peterman and a rushing touchdown from rookie Velus Jones Jr., never really threatened the upset.

The Texans, on the other hand, made things interesting immediately. Houston jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead after scoring on its first two drives. The Colts managed a touchdown to make it 10-7, but quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-six in the second quarter to give the Texans another 10-point lead.

Indianapolis clawed its way back into the game in the second half, and trailed by just 3 points when Mills threw an interception at the end of the third quarter. The Colts managed a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter to go up by seven points, setting up Mills to play the hero.

Chicago Bears fans are likely shocked to find out their team has the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears fans are likely shocked to find out their team has the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Bears will pick first in NFL draft for first time since 1947

The Bears have not held the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in over 70 years. The team last possessed the top pick in the draft in 1947, when they selected Bob Fenimore, who played just one season in the NFL.

Though the Bears currently hold the top pick in the draft, they may not keep it. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is seen as the No. 1 overall player on most draft boards and quarterback isn't a need for Chicago. Fields showed electric play-making ability in his second season, and looks like he could be a potential franchise player.

If the Bears feel that way, the team will likely listen to offers for the top pick in the April draft. Teams will hypothetically part with multiple first-round picks to move up and select Young. The Bears have plenty of holes to plug, and getting multiple early-round picks would go a long way toward helping the team rebuild quickly.

Fields, however, was not drafted by the current Bears regime. If the team does not believe he can develop into a star passer, it could draft Young and try to trade Fields. In either scenario, the Bears would fetch a lot of picks and still have a young quarterback with promise.

The team could also keep the No. 1 overall pick and select a player other than Young. Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. are some of the other names at the top of mock drafts. Given all the Bears' needs, and the potential packages for Young, this would be the most surprising route for Chicago.

The Bears could use the extra draft picks in 2023, especially after giving up the No. 32 overall selection in a midseason trade for receiver Chase Claypool.

Claypool played six games with Chicago following the trade. He caught 11 balls for 111 yards and no touchdowns. Claypool is under contract through the 2023 season, and is expected to play a bigger role in the Bears' offense next year.

The Texans find themselves in an interesting position with the No. 2 pick. The team could try to trade up one spot to take Young, or it could take the next available quarterback with the No. 2 pick. If the Texans miss out on Young and feel they can wait to take a quarterback later, the team could trade down and acquire more picks. While it's assumed the Texans will take a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL draft, the team can address multiple needs if it trades down, though it risks losing out on a potential franchise quarterback in that scenario.

After miserable 2022 seasons, both the Bears and Texans have a lot of work to do if they want to return to contention. The Texans should be in position to select a potential franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, though maybe not the best one on the board.

The Bears have a lot of options on the table. The team not only owns the No. 1 overall pick, but also has the most salary cap space available in the NFL. Both of those factors should greatly speed up the Bears' rebuild and get Fields the help he desperately needs.

Latest Stories

  • Bears get No. 1 pick after Texans rally for win at Indy

    Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.

  • NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big

    The Seahawks and Lions are in prime position thanks to some savvy trades.

  • Ravens OLB Justin Houston's half-sack downgrade cost him $500,000

    Houston did a somersault to celebrate his 10th sack of the season, but he was a half-sack short.

  • California Gov. Newsom asks Biden administration to declare federal emergency ahead of brutal storms

    Additional rain on California's saturated soil will lead to considerable flooding, mudslides, and, burn scar debris flows. Latest Sunday updates.

  • Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer on the field

    Quay Walker has now been ejected twice this season.

  • Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3

    After a busy year for the couple, PEOPLE confirms that Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are currently expecting their third child after welcoming sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan

  • Browns pull Bernie Kosar from pregame radio show for $19K bet he made

    Kosar's first legal bet in Ohio cost him a spot on the Browns' radio broadcast.

  • Prince Harry "stopped cold" when Prince William used secret code during alleged argument

    Prince Harry said he "stopped cold" when brother Prince William used their secret code during an alleged argument at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in 2021.

  • Kate Apparently Demanded an Apology After Meghan Said She Had “Baby Brain”

    "We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones," Kate allegedly said during a tense reconciliation tea, according to Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare.'

  • Baker Mayfield unsure about future, had ‘fun playing football again’ in short Rams stint

    “I’m not gonna go chase a check to go start.”

  • Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism

    Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t reduce the Detroit Lions' motivation. Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns against his former team Sunday night as the Lions capped their late-season surge with a 20-16 victory at Green Bay that prevented the Packers from reaching the playoffs. “I don’t want to hear that anymore, ‘the same old Lions,'” coach Dan Campbell said.

  • Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

  • Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season. “I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing the team parti

  • Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after just one season as team's head coach

    The Houston Texans wasted no time abruptly firing Lovie Smith on Sunday night, ending his stint as head coach after one season.

  • Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13 over Cardinals

    Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.

  • 20-40 cm of snow possible with potent storm targeting Newfoundland

    Special weather statements are in place for a winter storm that will quickly end the lack of snow that St. John's, N.L., has seen so far this season.

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the second half of the season digging their way out of a deep hole, but they finally encountered one obstacle they couldn't overcome. Just as the clock hit zero to finish off a 28-14 victory over Cleveland on Sunday, Pittsburgh's slim but for weeks seemingly zombielike playoff chances vanished when the Miami Dolphins kicked a late field goal and tacked on a safety to beat the New York Jets and earn the AFC's seventh and final postseason spot. The Steelers wanted a chance at carrying the momentum they've built over the last two months into next week's wild-card round.

  • Saint John man hopes to boost horse racing in N.B. with new podcast

    Scott Waddell of Saint John has seen first-hand the decline in harness racing in New Brunswick over the past 40 years. Waddell, part of the harness racing community, wants people to know what's happening. He has decided to start a Maritime horse racing podcast called Harness the Talk. "It's in dire straits right now … here in New Brunswick, with an uncertain future," said Waddell. Horse Racing New Brunswick's lease in Saint John expired at the end of the 2022 season and wasn't renewed by the Exh

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas