Bears rotating Ryan Bates, Coleman Shelton at center

There are no shortage of storylines surrounding the Chicago Bears this offseason. Whether it’s rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the receiving trio of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze or a potential top-10, ascending defense.

One of the more underrated storylines this offseason is the competition at center between newcomers Ryan Bates, acquired via trade, and Coleman Shelton, signed in free agency.

During these two weeks of organized team activities practices, Bates and Shelton each saw reps as the first-team center. Bates was the starting center last week while Shelton was the starter this week.

“We’ve been rotating some,” said Bears coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears have been lacking consistency at the center position for a few years now, and it remains the biggest mark for the offensive line heading into the 2024 season.

Bates and Shelton both have experience at center, although Shelton was a two-year starter at center with the Los Angeles Rams and Bates had limited snaps at center with the Buffalo Bills.

This will be a position battle to watch throughout the offseason, especially heading into training camp. Chicago will like to have a starter in place as soon as possible with a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams under center.

