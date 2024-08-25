Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

With the preseason in the books, roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Unlike previous summers, there is just one cutdown day as opposed to gradual cuts throughout the preseason.

There are a handful of players who have made a case for a roster spot, but they won’t all make the cut. After forming the 53-man roster, Chicago will start putting together their practice squad, which should feature some of those names who just missed the cut.

But with some possible shocking cuts on the way, the initial 53-man roster won’t necessarily be the final roster heading into Chicago’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans.

We’re tracking the Bears’ roster cuts as they happen before Tuesday’s deadline. Stay tuned to this page for updates.

Bears roster cuts tracker

RB Ian Wheeler (reserve/injured)

WR Nsimba Webster (reserve/injured)

DB Douglas Coleman (waived/injured)

DT Keith Randolph (waived)

TE Tommy Sweeney (waived)

When's the roster cutdown deadline?

Every NFL team, including the Bears, needs to trim their roster to 53 players before Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. CT. Unlike previous summers where there were multiple roster deadlines, there is just one mass cutdown day after the preseason.

How do waiver claims work?

With 32 NFL teams trimming their rosters from 90 to 53 players, there will be a lot of players hitting the open market, including some who could interest other rosters. But teams can’t just go out and sign any player. They’ll need to hope that another team ahead of them in the waiver order doesn’t also want that player.

Where are the Bears in the waiver order?

The waiver order is reflected in the 2024 draft order, which means the Bears are ninth in the waiver order, giving them a good chance to land some of their potential top targets.

When is the waiver claim deadline?

The waiver claim deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. CT. Those waiver claims will be announced an hour later and then teams can begin filling out their practice squads.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players