Bears rookie Tyson Bagent will start Week 9 against Saints

The Tyson Bagent era will continue for at least another week as the Chicago Bears prepare for the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus appeared on the Waddle & Silvy Show on ESPN 1000 on Monday afternoon, where he announced Bagent will once again get the starting nod.

Eberflus also noted that starting quarterback Justin Fields remains week-to-week with a dislocated right thumb injury. Fields was seen on the sidelines during the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, sporting tape on the thumb.

Bagent made his second straight start on Sunday, completing 25 of 37 passes for 232 yards and two interceptions. The former Division-II standout once again looked comfortable, airing it out on the first play of the game for 41 yards to wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

He had the two big errors, but the first interception looked like a miscommunication between Bagent and receiver DJ Moore. The second came late in the game when the Bears had to be more aggressive down 30-7.

The Bears and Saints are set for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff from New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 5.

