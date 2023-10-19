Bears rookie Tyson Bagent leaning on Justin Fields ahead of first NFL start

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Raiders. Starter Justin Fields is nursing a dislocated thumb on his right throwing hand, and his status for this week and beyond still remains in question.

While Fields (doubtful) will most likely be sidelined Sunday, he’ll still play a key role against the Raiders as he works with Bagent ahead of the rookie’s first start.

Bagent spoke glowingly about Fields as a leader since he was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Shepherd this offseason. He’s been able to glimpse how Fields operates during game week, and Bagent hasn’t shied away from questions for the third-year veteran.

“I think the whole time I’ve been here, Justin’s been a huge leader by example,” Bagent said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “So just kind of sitting back really out of the corner of my eye always seeing what he’s doing in every situation, whether that be in practice or in the game, pregame, walkthroughs – everything. Just kind of looking at him, seeing how he’s operating, seeing the tempo he’s operating with, knowing when you can sit back and take a breath and knowing when you have to be locked in – all those little things.

“And then since the finger injury, he’s done – everybody really has done – a great job kind of rallying behind me, letting me know that they believe in me. Him specifically, he told me anything I need, don’t hesitate to ask him. And I haven’t and I think that’s gonna serve the team well.”

Bagent replaced Fields in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, where he orchestrated the team’s lone touchdown drive of the day — a one-yard rushing score by Bagent himself. But Bagent also committed a couple of costly turnovers, including an interception as the Bears were driving for the game-winning touchdown.

Now, Bagent gets a full week to prepare as the starter, where he’ll face an underrated Raiders defense that won’t hesitate to throw different looks at him. That, and game-wrecker Maxx Crosby will pose a challenge for Chicago’s offensive line.

Fields’ status remains up-in-the-air, as far as how long he could be out — whether it’s a few games or more. But this provides an opportunity for the Bears to see what they have in their undrafted rookie quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire