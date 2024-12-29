Bears Report Card: How we graded Chicago in Week 17 loss to Seahawks

The Chicago Bears may not have the worst record in the NFL, but they are clearly one of the worst teams. Losing 10 in a row is certainly a sign of their ineptitude.

On Thursday, the Bears suffered an ugly 6-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. The American League teams from each town had the same final score (the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox, 6-3) against each other twice in 2024, which is not ideal for NFL teams.

How do you grade the Bears after a game like that? Well, there was some good but there was even more bad. This is how we graded each unit of the squad after that performance on Thursday night:

Offense: F

There isn’t much to say about the offense. Caleb Williams made some nice throws in all situations but wasn’t at his best, they took a ton of bad penalties, Williams was sacked way too much, and they only scored three points. This is the easiest F ever given to an offense that had another terrible year. It will take a genius coach or coordinator to get this group going, even if Williams turns out to be the star that he projects to be.

Defense: A

The Bears defense was the star of the game. They only allowed six points to a Seahawks team that is in the hunt for the postseason. It wasn’t this masterpiece, where they forced a ton of turnovers, but they continued to stuff Seattle both on the ground and through the air. The offense let them down once again, but the defense deserves credit for how they played. It’s an easy A to hand out.

Special Teams: C

The special teams units are the special teams units at this point. They aren’t noticeable because the team is horrible. They scored one field goal and had to punt a lot, but rookie Tory Taylor downed four inside the 20-yard line. A C seems fair.

Coaching: F

Thomas Brown did an okay job as the offensive coordinator in place of Shane Waldron for a short time, but looking good in Waldron’s shoes wasn’t that hard. He is not the guy for the head coaching job (or even the OC job) and he showed it again in this loss to Seattle. How he handled the potential game-winning drive was a great example of his poor decision-making. Why would he contemplate punting the ball away down by 3 with two minutes left? Why did he wait until the clock had already stopped to use a timeout? It’s just strange. The entire staff gets an F. They didn’t score more than three points and perhaps, more importantly, they didn’t win when the defense only allowed six. That’s an F.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears Report Card: How we graded Chicago in Week 17 loss to Seahawks