Bears Report Card: How we grade Chicago entering the bye week

The Chicago Bears have made it to the bye week and are in a good position at this point in the season. After six weeks, the Bears are 4-2 with a three-game winning streak, their first since the 2020 season. There is a lot to like about the way they’ve played in recent weeks, too.

Everybody on the team deserves credit for bouncing back after a rough 1-2 start. It’s been sensational seeing the team take a collective step forward. There is still work to be done with plenty of tough opponents ahead, but they are trending upward.

Every week, we dish out our grades following the Bears game, but since the team is on a bye, we're grading the team as a whole through six weeks:

Offense: B-

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Bears offense was one of the biggest question marks coming into the 2024 season. They drafted quarterback Caleb Williams first overall, with the intention of playing him immediately to start the season.

So far, he has lived up to the enormous hype. There were some tough stretches early but his play has been coming along great in recent weeks. Going into the bye, he and the Bears have scored over 30 points in back-to-back weeks. Part of that has been Williams' ability to get the skill players going.

The receiving room, in particular, had great potential coming into the year. Already with DJ Moore in the room, the Bears drafted Rome Odunze and traded for Keenan Allen. During this early stretch of the season, each player has enjoyed wonderful moments with Williams throwing them the ball.

Growing pains can still be expected, but things are looking up compared to the first few weeks. Giving them a B- shows the improvement they made while acknowledging that it hasn’t been elite yet.

Defense: A

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Kyler Gordon #6 and Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a third down stop against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The consistent strong suit for the Bears since Week 1 of the season has been their defense. This unit has kept them in all six of their games so far this season as their two losses have been by just one score. They’d be 6-0 if the Bears offense was able to score more than 22 points each week.

There are elite players at every level of the defense, from Montez Sweat up front, to Jaylon Johnson in the back. Even with some injuries to key players in the secondary, their depth has been able to step in and not miss a beat, especially last week against the Jaguars.

Dominant defense isn't uncommon in Chicago. Historically, they have been a strength of the team. It's a good group, but what makes them even better is having an offense that can sustain drives to give them more rest. That's been a strength these last few weeks.

The Bears have been able to beat up on lesser opponents lately, but make no mistake; tougher offenses are on the way. The players needed for this challenge are in place, though, and the bye week will help those injured starters get healthy before they take the field once again.

Special Teams: A

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (8) points after he scores an extra point against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Special teams nearly cost the Bears a game in Week 1 after Velus Jones fumbled a kick return that turned into points for the Tennessee Titans. Since then, however, they have been as steady as can be.

The punting has been solid thanks to Tory Taylor's booming leg, DeAndre Carter has provided a solid presence as a return specialist following Jones' benching, They have done their job and haven’t made many mistakes. Cairo Santos, meanwhile, has missed just two field goals. Even tight end Cole Kmet stepped in admirably as the long snapper last week, making sure the kicking operation didn't miss a beat. These special teams guys should be proud of their pre-bye performance.

Coaching: C

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

If these grades came after Week 3, the coaching staff would have earned an F. However, Matt Eberflus and his staff have raised the bar over the last three weeks thanks to their key adjusatments.

Things look much better under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following a disjointed start of the season. He' was great with the Seattle Seahawks and now he’s starting to bring some of that success to Chicago. He is showing why he was so highly regarded coming over from the Seattle Seahawks as Williams and the offense continues to grow. The same can't be said for the head coach, though.

Eberflus and the decision makers he has hired to help him on the sidelines need work. Bad challenge calls, bad non-challenge calls, and mismanaging timeouts have all been sticking points that need to be cleaned up.

If one of these decisions backfires in a big moment, things might not be pretty for the Bears. The hope is that they continue to get better as the season marches on. For now, a C is fitting for the flawed coaches of a 4-2 team.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears Report Card: How we grade Chicago entering the bye week