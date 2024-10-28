The Chicago Bears had a horrific gut-wrenching loss on Sunday, where the Washington Commanders executed a Hail Mary to defeat the Bears in the final seconds.

It was an overall disaster against the Commanders. Chicago wasn't well prepared following the bye and they still had a chance to win the football game at the end. This one will sting for a long time and could be the reason that they eventually miss the playoffs.

One player, however, can leave the game feeling good about his overall individual performance: running back D'Andre Swift, who likely won't care about his indiviusla performance given the team loss. But he remains the key to the team's offensive success.

Swift had 18 carries for 129 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry, and a 56-yard touchdown. After a struggle through the first three weeks of the season, he has eclipsed 100-plus scrimmage yards in the last four games. Swift is starting to show the value that the Bears paid for him.

The rest of the offense didn't back him up. The coaching staff deserves a lot of fault for that but the players missed on some things as well.

The Bears need Swift to continue having these kinds of performances. Having a good running game is key to quarterback Caleb Williams and this offense developing properly. They have Roschon Johnson for short gains, but Swift is the guy for all-purpose running.

After a loss like this, it is hard to single out one player and praise them but Swift deserves it this time. Those numbers are gaudy. This is four games in a row where he's put up that level of production and he should be proud of it.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears RB D'Andre Swift was a bright spot in Week 8 loss vs. Commanders