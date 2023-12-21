Bears QB Justin Fields had unique perspective on playing with postseason out of reach

No one expected the Chicago Bears to be in playoff contention this season after the team’s disastrous 0-4 start. But following a late-season turnaround, Chicago found themselves still “in the hunt” heading into Week 15.

Unfortunately, a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday all but put an end to that postseason dream as the Bears sit at 5-9 with three games left on the schedule.

Quarterback Justin Fields was asked about the impact of realizing the playoffs are likely out of reach at this point. And he had a unique perspective on what that means for these final three games.

“If you don’t make the playoffs, then it’s tough because of course that’s the goal of everybody in the building,” Fields told reporters Wednesday. “At this point, no matter whether we’re already eliminated, everybody plays for each other. If I come in the building I know that my O-linemen are putting in work, running backs putting in work. I’m playing for them. I think I’ve said that to y’all before but I don’t play for myself, I’m playing for the man beside me, the brother beside me. So it’s more than a game, to be honest with you. It’s more.

“So when you get to go out on the battlefield and be able to compete with them, be able to play with them, because one thing I don’t do, I don’t take the game for granted. I don’t know when my last game is going to be I could get hurt, have a career ending injury next game, but knock on wood, but that’s what the truth of the matter is. So I’m going to play every game my hardest, every game the best I can and go out and play for them. Go out and give my best effort for the guys beside me.”

It’s everything you want to hear from your leader.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire