Bears' progress at minicamp comes without DE Robert Quinn

  • Chicago Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    1/5

    Bears Football

    Chicago Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (50) warms up with teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    2/5

    Bears Football

    Chicago Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (50) warms up with teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    3/5

    Bears Football

    Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks on the field at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    4/5

    Bears Football

    Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks on the field at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bears offensive line Cody Whitehair runs on the field at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    5/5

    Bears Football

    Chicago Bears offensive line Cody Whitehair runs on the field at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (50) warms up with teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson stretches at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks on the field at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears offensive line Cody Whitehair runs on the field at the NFL football team's practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GENE CHAMBERLAIN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach
  • Darnell Mooney
    Darnell Mooney
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears can’t get defensive end Robert Quinn to come to practice at Halas Hall and can’t get their passing duo of quarterback Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney to leave.

The Bears opened a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday without their top pass rusher present even after coach Matt Eberflus had expressed the opinion Quinn would show up for the required practices. Now, Eberflus has turned the matter over to GM Ryan Poles.

“We hoped he would be here, he’s not,” Eberflus said. “Ryan and his staff are going to work through that.”

Eberflus had been in contact with Quinn.

“Have I communicated with him? Sure,” Eberflus said. “Yeah, I’ve talked to him. Wished him happy birthday a few weeks ago and we’ve talked to them. In terms of being here, not being here, I’m going to leave that up to Ryan.”

Quinn set the franchise single-season sack record in 2021 with 18 1/2. He was at Halas Hall for an April ceremony after winning the veterans Brian Piccolo Award, but hasn’t been at a single voluntary or mandatory practice. Quinn’s contract runs through the 2024 season.

“It’s Rob, so, you know, he’s been in the league for a while, and I’m pretty sure he has his reasons,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “We’re just waiting on him to come back. We know he’s going to come back in tip-top (shape).”

In Tuesday’s practice, even without Quinn the defense seemed to have the edge on Fields and the offense with interceptions coming from both safety DeAndre Houston-Carson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Fields isn’t overly concerned with offseason turnovers, and has seen progress within the new offensive system put in place by coordinator Luke Getsy.

“I’m not ready for the season to start,” Fields said. “I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared.

"So, right now, I’m just being honest: We’re not ready to play a game right now. And when that time comes, we will be ready.”

One key focus for coaches has been on Fields’ passing technique. They’ve altered his footwork and delivery somewhat.

“Of course the more I do it, the more comfortable I get with it,” Fields said. “Definitely feel way more comfortable with it than when we first started.”

Mooney called Fields driven to make it succeed.

“Just locking in and knowing what he wants to do with this offense, with this team, and him as a quarterback in this league, he wants to take over the league,” Mooney said. “He’s already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in the league. He’s taken the strides to be there.”

It includes long days working together on and off the field with his top receiver, Mooney, as well as at Halas Hall in the weight room. The two have been taking measure of which logs the most time at work.

“There was one day I think we were just laying around, like we were literally just sitting in the weight room, just laying down like, just having that competition on who’s gonna stay the longest,” Mooney said. “But, yeah, he’s a hard worker, of course.”

Fields sees the same commitment in Mooney.

“Just seeing how much he works, how hard he works, it’s kind of contagious,” Fields said. “So really just getting more guys around us, letting them see how hard we work, I think them seeing that will just make them want to work.”

NOTES: Guard Dakota Dozier went down with an injury and was taken from the field on a cart. Eberflus said he would not have an update on offseason injuries. Dozier is competing for starting right guard with former starting center Sam Mustipher. ... Second-round draft pick Jaylon Johnson missed practice after missing last week’s OTAs, but was watching from the sideline. ... Rookie Braxton Jones continued working with starters at left tackle for the second straight week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What's all the hullabaloo over the Nancy Reagan stamp?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Lancaster man's struggle with coming out turns into inspiration for others

    June is Pride Month. All month long, we're highlighting events and inspiring stories within the LGBTQ+ community.

  • Falcons' all-purpose star Patterson allowed to miss minicamp

    The Atlanta Falcons had a 100% turnout — but not full participation — on Tuesday's opening day of their mandatory minicamp. Coach Arthur Smith said he allowed running back and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to continue his personal offseason workout program instead of joining his teammates on the practice fields. “Trying to be smart, to maximize him so we have him for 17 games,” Smith said of Patterson, 31, who was a surprise of the Falcons' 7-10 season in 2021.

  • Nineteen-mile-wide crater on Mars looks like a huge eye

    A stunning image captured by a spacecraft orbiting Mars shows a crater that looks like a huge, unblinking eye on the Red Planet's surface.

  • Authorities 'cannot locate or serve' Ezra Miller after he was accused of grooming a teen, report says

    Law enforcement "cannot locate" Miller after the teen's parents attempted to serve the actor with a restraining order, the Los Angeles Times reports.

  • Ezra Miller: Court ‘unable to locate’ actor following ‘grooming’ allegations, report says

    Miller is accused of using violence to ‘hold sway’ over an 18-year-old environmental activist

  • Saudi rebels escape immediate DP World Tour bans

    Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and the other Saudi rebels have escaped immediate bans from the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - for next week’s BMW International, but have been told that this will likely only be a brief reprieve for playing on the Saudi rebel circuit.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.