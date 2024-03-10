Bears preaching ‘patience’ when it comes to potential Justin Fields trade

The Chicago Bears are nearing a decision on their franchise-altering quarterback decision, where the expectation is they’ll move on from Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

While the Bears will likely find a trade partner for Fields, the question is what kind of compensation will they get in return. The belief was that Chicago would get at least a second-round pick back for Fields, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that “no longer seems likely.”

Granted, things could certainly change depending on how the veteran quarterback market falls with Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and even Russell Wilson.

Still, Chicago is preaching “patience” when it comes to a Fields trade market developing, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Some around the league are starting to wonder whether the Bears have any enticing offers. But one word was used by a source on the situation: “Patience.” The Bears aren’t panicked despite no deal reached for a Fields trade. If somehow Cousins and Mayfield re-sign with their respective teams, Chicago suddenly has potential leverage with Atlanta. Or if Mayfield leaves, does Fields jump into the fray with Tampa Bay? Letting a few dominoes fall is risky, but it also isn’t the worst thing.

While general manager Ryan Poles said he wanted to “do right” by Fields in this situation, things haven’t exactly worked out that way. The Bears are still waiting for a market to develop, one that should become more clear as some big quarterback moves are made as free agency gets underway this week.

