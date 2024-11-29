Bears players don't understand why Matt Eberflus didn't call timeout

There were plenty of questions following the late-game fiasco for the Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus, but none may be more damning than Bears' players themselves. Many questions were asked around the locker room following the team's 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Bears failed to put themselves in a position to at least have a chance to tie the game.

In the closing moments of the game, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked on second down, leaving the team to get at least one more play off to either gain field position, or have a chance at a game-tying field goal. Instead of giving themselves a real opportunity, the clock ticked away on the Bears and as more than 25 seconds ticked off, Williams threw an incomplete pass to receiver Rome Odunze, and there was the team's sixth straight loss.

Following the game, several players on the Bears spoke out about the final sequence in the game, with two questioning why no timeout was called, one player's non-answer telling the story, and Cairo Santos hoping he'd have a chance. Here are the responses from several key Bears players on the final moments of their loss.

WR DJ Moore

"I don't know why we ain't call a timeout."

WR Keenan Allen

"I feel like we did enough as players to win the game."

Keenan Allen: “I feel like we did enough as players to win the game.” — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 28, 2024

S Jaquan Brisker

"You can't make it up.."

You can’t make it up.. — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) November 28, 2024

CB Kyler Gordon

"Next question. No comment."

"Next question. No comment."



Kyler Gordon on if there's an underlying reason for these close losses. pic.twitter.com/NEvG7R2yI4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2024

K Cairo Santos

"I didn’t see that happening. We rehearse these scenarios and I imagine myself kicking that. I know we want to play for the win, but I just kind of imagine myself at least getting a shot there."

Cairo Santos was expecting to get a shot at a 58-yard field goal attempt at the end of the game, which he felt comfortable with: "I didn’t see that happening. We rehearse these scenarios and I imagine myself kicking that. I know we want to play for the win, but I just kind of… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 28, 2024

Players now speaking out, sounding baffled and confused by yet another coaching decision that has led to another loss. There is no defending anything that Eberflus is saying or doing at this point of the season, and these comments from his players are pretty telling.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears players don't understand why Matt Eberflus didn't call timeout