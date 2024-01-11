Bears to play international game in London in 2024
The Chicago Bears are headed back across the pond.
The NFL announced the Bears will host a regular-season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the 2024 season.
The opponent, date and kickoff will be announced when the 2024 schedule is released, likely in May.
“Every game the Chicago Bears play is rich in tradition, culture and passion,” said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey, via ChicagoBears.com. “And every year, game after game, we look forward to welcoming fans to experience that richness. This year, we will take our storied franchise and tradition back to London and share internationally what our fans locally experience at every game. We are excited to join the many NFL teams who are expanding internationally to play a game in London during our 2024 season.”
London will feature games involving the Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars while the Carolina Panthers will play in Munich.
Since this game will count as a home contest for Chicago, their possible opponents include the Panthers, Jaguars, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and their NFC North rivals.
But given the Vikings and Jaguars are already set to play in London, and the Panthers in Munich, we can cross them off the list.
This will mark the Bears’ fourth game in London. They previously played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game in 1986 and regular season games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011 and Las Vegas Raiders in 2019.