Bears place 3 players on IR ahead of roster cutdowns

The Chicago Bears announced three roster moves on Saturday morning following Thursday's preseason finale win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bears have placed rookie running back Ian Wheeler (ACL), receiver Nsimba Webster (groin) and safety Douglas Coleman III (neck) on injured reserve, which means their seasons are done. Any IR moves made ahead of the initial 53-man roster are effective for the entire regular season.

There was a scary moment in Thursday's game where Coleman was put on a stretcher after making a tackle early in the second half. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The following day, Bears coach Matt Eberflus told 670 the Score that Coleman was released from a Kansas City hospital and traveled back to Chicago.

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Wheeler was one of the stars of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears," where he explained his decision to defer medical school for a chance to live his dream playing in the NFL. Unfortunately, he won't get that chance this year after suffering a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Webster, who had an impressive three-catch, 63-yard outing in the first quarter, is also done for the year after suffering a groin injury in the game.

With the recent IR moves, the Bears roster currently sits at 87 players. Chicago needs to get it down to 53 by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

