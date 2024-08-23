Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason win vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-21, in their final preseason game on Thursday night to improve to 4-0. While the starters didn't see the field, there was plenty to watch as players competed for jobs and roster spots.

Pro Football Focus has handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s win against Kansas City, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

Murray played 58 snaps at left guard, where he was the highest-graded offensive player on the roster. He excelled both in run blocking (91.9) and pass protection (86.6). Kramer played 22 reps at center, and he earned high marks in run blocking (80.9) and pass protection (80.1). Jones had 13 carries for 111 yards and one touchdown, where he earned a 76.7 run grade.

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) runs for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyree Gillespie (46) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bottom 3 offense

RB Travis Homer - 43.8

WR John Jackson III - 45.7

TE Stephen Carlson - 52.5

Homer got the start at running back, where he was the lowest-graded offensive player. He totaled four carries for 13 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and had zero catches on two targets. Homer earned a 50.8 run grade and 27.9 pass grade. Jackson had two catches for nine yards on three targets, and he was marked down in passing (46.7) and run blocking (37.9). Carlson played nine snaps, where he was marked down in passing (52.1) and run blocking (60.1).

Top 3 defense

Moore, the highest-graded defender on the Bears, had six tackles, including one crucial tackle for loss on fourth down early in the game. He earned high marks in coverage (80.9) and run defense (71.8). Booker continued his strong preseason, where he totaled one tackle and one QB hit in 16 snaps. He earned strong marks in pass rush (82.5), tackling (69.2) and run defense (66.5). Kareem also had a strong game, totaling two tackles, one QB hit and one pass breakup. He had high marks in pass rush (85.1), tackling (71.7) and run defense (65.3).

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears safety Tarvarius Moore (30) celebrates with teammates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bottom 3 defense

Randolph, who had one tackle in 20 reps, was the lowest-graded defender. He earned low marks in tackling (26.0) and run defense (34.8). Blackwell, who saw 25 snaps, was marked down across the board in tackling (23.1), coverage (41.4) and run defense (51.2). Sewell, who had just one tackle in 19 reps, earned low marks in tackling (21.1), run defense (48.2), coverage (50.5) and pass rush (59.4).

Other notables

Steward had his best game of the preseason with two interceptions in critical situations, including one pick-6, earning him strong marks in coverage (89.0) and tackling (77.5). Hardy continues to make a case for a roster spot, and he had four tackles and one tackle for loss. He earned high marks in tackling (73.6), run defense (68.4) and pass rush (67.7). Bagent got the starting nod at quarterback and led the Bears on an impressive touchdown drive on the first possession. He completed 3-of-6 passes for 57 yards and one rushing touchdown. He earned high marks in passing (66.1) and rushing (64.4). Scott came just short of a 100-yard game, leading the team with six catches for 99 yards, earning a 65.0 passing mark.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears PFF grades: Best, worst performers from preseason win vs Chiefs