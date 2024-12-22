Bears offensive line getting boost with one starter's return vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (4-10) are getting a boost along the offensive line ahead of a Week 16 divisional showdown against the Detroit Lions (12-2).

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the Bears are expected to have left tackle Braxton Jones back in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Jones missed last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings after reporting concussion symptoms the previous day. With Jones sidelined, rookie Kiran Amegadjie got the starting nod, but it was a brutal result. The third-round pick allowed one sack, three hurries, four pressures and committed four penalties in the blowout loss.

While Jones has been far from perfect, his return is welcome news for an offensive line that's allowed a league-high 58 sacks on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Starting left guard Teven Jenkins, who's been battling a calf injury, is also expected to be in the lineup to shore up the interior following news of Ryan Bates landing on injured reserve and cutting his season short after five weeks in concussion protocol.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears offensive line getting boost with one starter's return vs. Lions