Bears DE Montez Sweat has been among best pass rushers in NFL since Week 6

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat has been a force since being traded to the franchise a year ago this week. In 2023, Sweat was the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks in a single season when he led both the Washington Commanders (6.5) and Bears (6).

Although he only has 3.5 sacks through the first seven games of the season, Sweat has been an absolute force on the Bears defensive line, especially over the last two games. According to Pro Football Focus over his last two games, Sweat is tied for third in the league with 12 pressures and second in the league with a 29.8% pass rush win rate.

Montez Sweat in his last two games:



🔶 12 pressures (T-3rd)

🔶 29.8% pass rush win rate (2nd) pic.twitter.com/DXVpDIehwb — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) October 31, 2024

Not only has Sweat been on a tear in the past few games, he was also the highest-graded player of any active Bears player in the loss to the Commanders.

The highest-graded Bears in Week 8 vs the Commanders:



🥇 Montez Sweat - 86.1

🥈 Teven Jenkins - 83.1

🥉 Rome Odunze - 77.0

🏅 Darrell Taylor - 76.2

🏅 Austin Booker - 75.7



(min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/R5LcxWYtpA — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) October 28, 2024

Many have called into question why Sweat was not on the field for the Hail Mary play against the Commanders, but there is no doubt he is getting to the quarterback and disrupting opponents. Sweat will have a big test ahead of him this week with another dual-threat quarterback in Kyler Murray, and the Arizona Cardinals have not allowed a sack in their past three games, and are currently on a two-fight winning streak.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears DE Montez Sweat among best pass rushers in NFL since Week 6