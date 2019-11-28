Bears' Mitchell Trubisky seemingly forgets how to football, actively avoids first down

It seems as though Mitchell Trubisky forgot how to football on Thanksgiving.

Maybe he was just thinking about the turkey and side dishes he was planning to have after Thursday afternoon's Bears-Lions matchup, but the Chicago QB seemed to actively avoid a first down in the closing stages of the second quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, what exactly was Trubisky doing here? A few potential explanations:

— Still hobbled by injuries, he didn't want to get smoked by either DB closing down on the play.

— He tried to get out of bounds to stop the clock.

It was seemingly the living embodiment of your controller dying while playing "Madden" and making an unexpected left turn because of it.

In any case, Twitter was entertained and confused by Trubisky's Turkey Day gaffe.

Mitch Trubisky when he sees the first down marker #CHIvsDET pic.twitter.com/XJIa48Iqgh — Kyle Seeley (@ItsKyleSeeley) November 28, 2019

What in the actual hell Trubisky



pic.twitter.com/1LpQTlGlHf



— Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) November 28, 2019

Story continues

The yellow line is Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.



Mitchell Trubisky is Ryan Pace. #CHIvsDET pic.twitter.com/jaXS3Hrv8e



— Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 28, 2019

would pay real money for audio of Nagy’s reaction to that Trubisky run — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 28, 2019

Mitch Trubisky somehow did not pick up the first down here. Wtf #CHIvsDET #NFL pic.twitter.com/PoroukHMtI — Newt (@doodlebobnewt) November 28, 2019

The yellow line is commitment and I am Mitch Trubisky. pic.twitter.com/XmTjVOanfM — Eric (@E_DeBerardinis) November 28, 2019

#Trubisky when the Bears organization asks him to run two open yards for a first down. #BearsvsLions pic.twitter.com/SRIp85yJqt — Connor Johnson (@Genghis_Conn) November 28, 2019

It was mixed bag on Thanksgiving for Trubisky, who was under duress all day and beaten up a bit, but he also made some pretty nice throws to keep Chicago in the game. Officials missed two roughing the passer calls on the day, both pretty clear and plain penalties.

Trubisky endured and helped lead a scoring drive late to give the Bears the 24-20 lead over the Lions.