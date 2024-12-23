The Chicago Bears don't have great news when it comes to Braxton Jones' injury severity, but they avoided the worst-case scenario. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones suffered a fractured ankle that will sideline him for the final two games and beyond. Jones got rolled up on during a fourth-down conversion in the 34-17 loss and was carted off the field.

#Bears OT Braxton Jones, who was carted off yesterday, is believed to have suffered a fractured ankle, source says. He’s still undergoing tests, but as of now, it’s just the fibula, not the tibia, as well.



Jones faces a four-month recovery, back long before training camp. pic.twitter.com/rqEfSpk3M7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2024

While the injury is serious, Jones is believed to have only fractured the fibula and not the tibia and did not sustain any ligament damage. Otherwise, Jones would be facing a much longer rehab process that could have put his 2025 season in jeopardy. Instead, he will be out for around four months and could be back by the team's minicamp in late spring.

The 2024 season has been rough for the third-year offensive lineman. Jones missed two games earlier in the year with a knee sprain and missed last week's game with a concussion. He finishes the year having allowed five sacks and 26 pressures. The Bears will turn to Larry Borom or Kiran Amegadjie to take Jones' spot for the final two games.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears LT Braxton Jones avoids worst-case scenario with leg injury