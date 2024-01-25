Bears’ Jeff King someone to watch for Chargers GM job

The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, and the focus has now shifted to finding a new general manager. One of the names in the search is Chicago Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King.

King was expected to interview for the Chargers’ GM job, and he’s believed to be one of three names to watch, according to The Athletic.

The next step: hiring a general manager. Some names to watch include New York Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz and Chicago Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King.

King, a former NFL tight end, joined the Bears as a pro scout in 2016. He climbed the ladder within the organization, including promotions to assistant director of pro scouting (2019-20) and director of pro scouting (2021) and co-director of player personnel (2022-present). King was retained during the transition from Ryan Pace to Ryan Poles.

King is the second member of Chicago’s front office to get an interview for a GM job. Assistant GM Ian Cunningham interviewed with the Chargers and was a finalist for the Washington Commanders‘ job, which went to Adam Peters.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire