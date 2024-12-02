Bears' Jaylon Johnson on what he told Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving loss

As the dust continues to settle on the final moments for former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, more details are coming to light. On Sunday, it was revealed that following yet another display of coaching malpractice that led to his firing, Eberflus was ripped verbally by All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Appearing on 670 the Score's "Spiegel & Holmes Show" on Monday evening, Johnson was asked about the reports and what he said to his former head coach. The locker room moment came after Eberflus refused to use the final timeout available to him in a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

While the offense and rookie quarterback were scrambling with a running clock, Eberflus looked on, watched the team lose a sixth straight game, and then doubled down in the locker room and to the media. It was in the locker room that Johnson had enough with Eberflus and let him have it.

"Part of what I said after the game is I've been losing for five years," Johnson said. "So, I mean, I feel like a high-level player like myself, after a certain point, losing games how we've been losing games, someone has to express something."

Having been with the Bears since being selected as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Johnson has experienced more losing than winning as a member of the Bears. Coming into the 2024 season, he signed a four-year, $76 million extension to remain in Chicago, proving his value as a leader on the field and in the locker room.

All in all, Johnson just wants to be part of a winning organization and culture.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Jaylon Johnson on what he told Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving loss